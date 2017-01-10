Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said fullback Marcel Reece will practice Tuesday and should be able to play against the Falcons on Saturday.

Seahawks fullback Marcel Reece, who suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s wildcard playoff win over Detroit, will practice on Tuesday and appears on track to being able to play against Atlanta Saturday in a divisional playoff game, said coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll said Reece is “in good shape, bounced back quickly” from the injury, which occurred when Reece had his foot stepped on.

Reece played a significant factor in Saturday’s game, on the field for 33 snaps against the Lions as Seattle used the I-formation regularly in rushing for 177 yards, second-most this season.

Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise participated in a walk-through on Tuesday and was scheduled to practice. But Carroll said it was too soon to know if Prosise will be able to play Saturday.

“I really don’t have any forecast for you,” Carroll said. “We’re going to have to get some more information.”

Carroll said Prosise will have to show that he can “go full speed, let it rip” to show the team that he can play against the Falcons. “If he’s holding anything back, he won’t play,” Carroll said.

Carroll also said it was still unclear if defensive tackle Tony McDaniel will be able to play. He sat out last week with a concussion.

Carroll also said that running back Thomas Rawls, who had a season-high 27 carries in Saturday’s game, has recovered fine and is expected to practice Tuesday.