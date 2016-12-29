The Seahawks have alums from both of the teams playing in the Peach Bowl Saturday --- and as might be expected, they think their school is going to win.

You wouldn’t expect anything other than that members of the Seattle Seahawks who attended Alabama or Washington would predict that their team will win Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

Rookie defensive tackle Jarran Reed, though, said it’s more than a prediction when he offers that Alabama will beat the Huskies.

“I don’t think they will,’’ said Reed, who played at Alabama the last two seasons and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national title a year ago. “I know.’’

Since moving to Seattle, Reed said he’s watched a lot of UW games and come away impressed.

“They are a good team,’’ Reed said. “They are a great team or they wouldn’t be where they are now.’’

But then he paused “but I mean, we’re Alabama.’’

A few feet away, fullback Marcel Reece — who played at UW in 2006-07 — heard about Reed’s boasts and laughed.

“He’s going to have to run that by me,’’ Reece said. “Jarran and me are going to have to have a little wager on the game if he thinks Alabama is going to take it that easy.’’

While he was still a free agent living in the Bay Area, Reece attended Washington’s win over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game — he signed with the Seahawks the following week.

That gave Reece a good view of the Huskies and he offered this assessment of why he thinks UW can beat Alabama.

“I think the main thing is they are going to surprise them with their passing game,’’ Reece said. “I think they are going to be able to pass the ball on them and I think they are going to surprise them with their running game, too. I don’t think it’s going to be a 200-yard showing like they had against Colorado (actually 266 yards). But I think they will be able run the ball efficiently against them and they will surprise Alabama because nobody has been able to do that to them I think in the last decade maybe.’’

Over in another corner of the locker room, UW alum receivers Jermaine Kearse and Kasen Williams also waxed optimistic about the chances of the Huskies.

“I don’t know a score,’’ Williams said. “I just know we are going to win.’’