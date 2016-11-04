Safety Kam Chancellor sat out practice again on Friday, raising the possibility he will miss a fourth straight game when the Seahawks play the Bills on Monday night.

Strong safety Kam Chancellor sat out practice again on Friday, increasing the odds that he will miss a fourth straight game with a groin injury.

Chancellor suffered the injury in practice on the Thursday before a game against Atlanta on Oct. 16. He later suffered a setback when testing the the injury, coach Pete Carroll said this week.

“After about 10 days he tried and it just didn’t feel right,” Carroll said Thursday. “It showed that he wasn’t making the progress that we could have hoped for. It just set him back a bit in that regard.”

Kelcie McCray has been starting in Chancellor’s place and may do so again Monday against Buffalo.

“Kelcie has done a fantastic job,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said after practice Friday. “Obviously there is no replacement for Kam Chancellor throughout the whole, entire NFL. He’s a special player, a special teammate, a special member of our defense, so we all understand that. But Kelcie has done a fantastic job of coming and filling in. He has played great. We have been able to make our (defensive play) calls as usual.”

The Seahawks are also suddenly getting pretty used to having McCray out there. Chancellor also missed the last three regular season games of the 2015, when McCray filled in, and has played in 15 of a possible 23 regular season games since the start of the 2015 season with a chance to miss another on Sunday.

Chancellor, 28, has one season remaining on his contract, due to make almost $8 million in 2017. However, there is just $1 million in dead money on the deal and the Seahawks could save $7.125 million by releasing him.

There were no surprises on the injury report.

Four other players were also listed as not participating — RB Thomas Rawls (fibula), TE Luke Willson (knee), DE Michael Bennett (knee) and CB DeAndre Elliott (hamstring).

Two players were listed as limited — TE Jimmy Graham (knee) and OL Bradley Sowell (knee).

Graham has been on the injury report regularly this season as the team often gives him some rest days after he came back from a major knee injury suffered last season. Sowell sprained his MCL against Arizona on Oct. 23. If he cannot play then rookie George Fant would get his second start.