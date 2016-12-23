Seahawks with a really healthy roster heading into Saturday's game against Arizoba.
Seattle’s current 53-man roster is about as healthy as can be heading into Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out only one player — running back C.J. Prosise who remains sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury. The hope is that Prosise can return for the playoffs, which is why he remains on the 53-man roster.
Everybody else was declared good to go, including punter Jon Ryan, who had to go through the concussion protocol after being injured last Thursday against the Rams.
Ryan received that clearance after practice Thursday and will punt Saturday against the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals on Friday placed safety Tyrann Mathieu on Injured Reserve, so his season is over.
