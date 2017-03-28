Seahawks GM John Schneider said 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi could be moving back to right tackle with free agent signee Oday Aboushi slated to start his Seattle career at right guard.

The ripple effect of the Seahawks adding two veteran free agents to the offensive line in the last few weeks could be moving 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi back to right tackle.

That’s the position the team indicated Ifedi would play when he was initially taken with the 31st overall pick last April.

But just a couple of days later, coach Pete Carroll instead announced Ifedi would play right guard. And that’s the spot where he stayed all of last season, starting the final 13 games after recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in practice in the week prior to the first game of the year.

Carroll maintained throughout the season that the team continued to view Ifedi’s immediate future as a right guard.

But Tuesday, when general manager John Schneider talked to reporters at the NFL annual meetings in Phoenix, he said Ifedi could be moved back to right tackle with Seattle having recently signed four-year veteran Oday Aboushi. Seattle also signed veteran guard/tackle Luke Joeckel. But he is likely to start out on the left side, potentially getting looks at both guard and tackle.

Aboushi, though, is expected to start his Seattle career at right guard.

And that could mean Ifedi goes back to right tackle.

“Yeah, there’s a chance,’’ Schneider said. “The thing we loved about Ifedi in college was he had played guard, some left tackle, right tackle. We all thought he was a heck of a right tackle. So he’s got the ability to go play both.’’

That could create an intriguing competition between Ifedi and Garry Gilliam, who was the primary starter at right tackle last season but lost his job at mid-season before getting it back and starting in the playoffs.

The team recently tendered Gilliam at the lowest level as a restricted free agent, which means he could make almost $1.8 million in 2017 if he’s on the roster. But none of the money is guaranteed, meaning Gilliam will have to earn his contract — and likely will have to be a starter to remain on the roster.

Seattle also tendered center Patrick Lewis at a rate of roughly $1.6 million last season. But when it became apparent he would not beat out Justin Britt to be the starter, Lewis was waived without Seattle owing him a dime.

Aboushi started just eight games the last two seasons for the Houston Texans and after becoming an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year deal worth up to $975,000 with the Seahawks.

Schneider said the team became intrigued by Aboushi after studying some of what he called “analytic’’ studies of his play.

“Just all these different reports people throw at you, he was just really efficient,’’ Schneider said. “And so he just stood out. With all the analytic stuff we do, it’s kind of about asking more questions and going back to the film, and that’s what we did with him and just talking to a bunch of people that he has been with just led us to a really good place with him. Came in that day (March 17) and had a great visit and we have a good relationship with his agent (Brian Mackler, whose firm also represents current Seahawks Cliff Avril and Justin Britt, among others) and he was ready to roll, so he wanted to do it.’’

Intriguingly, Schneider mentioned that Ifedi was having a good off-season “rehabbing his ankle,’’ indicating that the injury affected him to some degree throughout his rookie season.

“Ifedi was doing great getting used to guard before he had that high ankle right before our opener,’’ Schneider said. “. … Ifedi was kind of learning the pro game. When he was on he was on and when he was off, he knows what he needs to work on at this point.’’

Schneider, meanwhile, was a little less specific about what the team will do with Joeckel, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract. The salary, though, suggests the team will give him a shot at left tackle, though he played left guard last season at Jacksonville, which had made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Joeckel is rehabbing from ACL and MCL injuries that ended his season last October, but is expected to be ready for training camp.

“We feel he can play left tackle,’’ Schneider said. “Actually in our opinion, (he) played a little bit better at guard last year. So he’s got that ability to play both spots. So there’s utility value there. He’s got almost a veteran presence about him, played a lot of football.’’

The Seahawks ended last season with undrafted rookie free agent George Fant – who had been primarily a basketball player at Western Kentucky — playing left tackle, a turn of events that typified a year when few things seemed to go according to plan up front, other than the conversion of Britt to center, resulting in a line that many regarded as among the worst in the NFL.

Schneider, though, said he continues to have high hopes of vast improvement for Ifedi and Fant as well as two other players who were rookies last year — backup center Joey Hunt and backup guard/tackle Rees Odhaimbo — in 2017.

“I guess when you think about George, he knows he’s got a long way to go but it’s pretty incredible what he did,’’ Schneider said. “Basketball player lining up. Rees came in, got hurt right away so he was kind of behind the 8-ball.

“. … Joey went in there and played well for us when he had to. Really excited about Rees, too, made a lot of progress this off-season.’’

The Seahawks also made a serious play for longtime Green Bay right guard T.J. Lang before he instead signed with Detroit. Schneider was still working in Green Bay’s personnel department when the Packers drafted Lang in 2009 and Schneider said he hoped that relationship might help the Seahawks land Lang, who ultimately signed a three-year deal worth up to $2.85 million with Detroit — Lang was born and grew up in the Detroit area.

“T.J., when he came out, did the school call and all that,” Schneider said. “I was with the Packers. He came on his visit, and I hosted him and all that. We always had a really good older brother/younger brother relationship. And we gave it a really good run. He had a great visit. But at the end of the day, the contracts were so close that he might as well play for his hometown team that he grew up watching. But it was a very hard decision for him.”