Running back Jamaal Charles was said to have a good visit with the Seahawks. But for now the team is content with what it has at running back.

Catching up on a few Seahawks free agency items from Thursday.

— Running back Jamaal Charles had his visit with the Seahawks Thursday. But as expected, there was no contract and it’s not thought there would be one anytime soon. Charles is expected to take other visits and for the Seahawks the visit was designed in part as information-gathering depending on how things develop down the road. As detailed here Wednesday, the team appears content for now with with it has at running back.

— NFL.com reported the Seahawks wil get visits from defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois of Washington and Arthur Brown of the Jets. Seattle also pursued Jean Francois in 2015 before he signed with Washington, which released him Wednesday. A 6-3, 313-pounder Jean Francois played in all 32 regular season games for Washington the last two years and had six starts last season. But he was released so the team could save $4 million for a player it figured might be a backup. A 30-year-old veteran of eight seasons, Jean Francois would be an obvious fit in the defensive line rotation, filling the role Tony McDaniel — who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent — had last season. Brown is the brother of Bryce Brown, a running back who had a couple stints with the Seahawks in 2015. He has been mostly a special teams player with 48 games played in a career that dates to 2013 but no starts.

— Also reported as visiting is linebacker Dekoda Watson, recently of Denver. Seattle is obviously trying to upgrade its depth at linebacker and taking a look at Brown and Watson as a result, having also hosted Michael Wilhoite of the 49ers. All the visits are also indicative of where free agency is now — in the second wave when the signings don’t necessarily come as quickly.