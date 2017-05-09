Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark tweeted at Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner that he had "a job for you cleaning my fish tank" after she wrote about the issue of domestic violence in the NFL. Clark later deleted the tweet and tweeted a vague apology.

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark tweeted at a female Bleacher Report reporter Tuesday night that he had a job for her cleaning his fish tank when she lost her job.

The reporter, Natalie Weiner, had recently written a story about former NFL player Greg Hardy and the issue of domestic violence in the NFL. Weiner did not mention Clark in that article; however, she wrote a critical column two years ago after the Seahawks controversially drafted Clark in the second round of the 2015 draft. Weiner tweeted that she shared that column alongside her Hardy story.

Clark was arrested for domestic violence in 2014 but eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

writing about domestic violence is fun and risk free pic.twitter.com/XGqCQ6RvNQ — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 10, 2017

Clark deleted his tweet and sent a vague apology later in the day but failed to tag Weiner: