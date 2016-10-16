Did the refs make the right call on the Falcons' final fourth-down pass against the Seahawks?

Pass interference or good defense? That was the question that capped a thrilling 26-24 win for the Seahawks over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Here’s the play that secured a victory for the Seahawks:

Facing a fourth down, Falcons QB Matt Ryan heaved a ball deep down field toward star receiver Julio Jones. Meanwhile, Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman closed in and the three collided. The ball fell incomplete, as did Atlanta’s chances at a last-minute comeback.

No flags were thrown on the play, but many wondered whether a a pass interference penalty should have been called on Sherman.

Asked if he thought he got away with pass interference after the game, Sherman responded, “No. I feel like we won the ballgame.”

Jones had other thoughts on the play.

“He grabbed my right side and spun me around before I jumped up,” the Atlanta receiver said. “It was a missed call.”

What do you think? Tell us yourself:

As usual, folks had varying opinions about the no call on social media. Mike Pereira, former vice president of officiating, wrote on Twitter: “No question that was PI. They’re all tough, but you have to make that call.”

