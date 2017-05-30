Earl Thomas was back on the field when the Seahawks held their first OTA on Tuesday.

The Seahawks on Tuesday completed what quarterback Russell Wilson Tweeted was a “great first day” of OTAs (Organized Team Activities).

We’ll have to take his word for it since the workout was not open to the media — reporters will get their first look at the team on Friday — though we also wouldn’t expect Wilson to say anything differently.

What stood out most from the pictures from the team’s web site was one featuring Earl Thomas in a helmet alongside coach Pete Carroll (it’s the sixth photo in the set).

Without having seen the entire workout it’s impossible to know all that Thomas did. But simply being in helmet and doing anything can only be viewed as another positive step for Thomas on his way back from a broken tibia suffered last December against Carolina.

The Seahawks also Tweeted a brief clip showing Richard Sherman. And if that was just by chance, it at least makes clear that Sherman is there and taking part given the events of the off-season.

Receiver Tyler Lockett does not show up in any of the photos but he told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he is “doing really good” in his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula and that he could even be back for training camp.

"Let's go!" OTAs