The Seahawks on Friday finalized all the dates and times for their four 2017 preseason games.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Aug. 13 — at Los Angeles Chargers, 5 p.m. (Fox)

Aug. 18 — vs. Minnesota Vikings (CenturyLink Field), 7 p.m. (Fox)

Aug. 25 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs (CenturyLink Field), 5 p.m. (CBS)

Aug. 31 — at Oakland Raiders, 7 p.m. (Fox)

The latter game will obviously draw some interest as a reunion with Marshawn Lynch. Regulars typically don’t play much, if at all, in the fourth preseason game. But who knows? Maybe Lynch will want to get a series or two against his former team.

Also of note is that the Seahawks are not opening until Sunday, Aug. 13.

That game basically sets the date for the beginning of training camp as teams cannot require veterans to report earlier than 15 days prior to the first game. So that means to expect Seattle’s training camp to begin on July 29-30 or so.

The Seahawks will host their rookie mini-camp next Friday-Sunday (May 12-14). Many teams are hosting their rookie mini-camps this weekend and in the past the Seahawks had also typically held theirs the weekend after the draft. But Seattle moved it back one week this year, with one reason being that most of the rookies will now be able to stay in town and then continue on with the rest of the team’s off-season program

The Seahawks will hold their OTAs from May 30-June 9, fitting in seven workouts during that time frame (recall that Seattle was docked one week of OTAs, or three workouts, for violating rules on off-season workouts last year).

Seattle’s mandatory off-season mini-camp is June 13-15.

Following the last day of mini-camp players will then be off until returning for training camp.

