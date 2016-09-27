Reviewing the film of Sunday's Seahawks' win over the 49ers revealed a few interesting notes about Luke Willson, Earl Thomas and more.

A few thoughts after watching the replay of the Seahawks’ 37-18 win over the 49ers Sunday:

1, The Seahawks appear content for now to go without a fullback and Luke Willson’s play against the 49ers may be one reason why.

Willson got about five snaps in an H-back style position in which he took on a blocking role similar to that of a fullback. He first did it on the second drive of the game, leading Christine Michael through a hole for a seven-yard gain. He then got another four or five snaps in a similar role in the second half, on one play upending DeForest Buckner with a cut block to lead Alex Collins for four yards.

Said Pete Carroll on Monday of Willson’s new role: “He did well. He was comfortable with it. He’s really pumped up about anything that he gets to do to add to the team, so he was excited about the chance and he looked pretty comfortable. He’ll definitely improve in the next couple weeks. It’s a really good role for him and it makes us a little versatile in that substitution. That’s a good positive thing for us.”

2, Earl Thomas flashed his speed at an opportune time.

About the only time there was any real drama came when Jimmy Graham fumbled early in the second period and the 49ers quickly got to Seattle’s 12 with a first-and-10, down 14-0. On a zone read, Carlos Hyde rumbled up the middle through a sizeable hole only to be upended by Thomas, who took off from the goalline to sniff out the play and bring Hyde — who otherwise might have made it to the end zone — down at the 7. The march ended there with the 49ers settling for a field goal and their only real chance to get back in the game ending quickly. Thomas made only two tackles in the game, but that one was one of the more underrated plays in the game.

3, The 49ers probably regret getting unaggressive at a key time.

On the next series, the 49ers forced Seattle into a third-and-14 with the broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and John Lynch wondering if San Francisco had finally settled down and was ready to make it a real game — on second down, Ahmad Brooks burst past Garry Gilliam to grab Russell Wilson’s arm as he was throwing, forcing an incompletion. But on third-and-14, the 49ers rushed just three, which gave Wilson all the time he needed to hit Doug Baldwin for a 59-yard pass to the 18. Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard TD on the next play and the game was pretty much over.

4, Garrison Smith did a nice job against the run against his former team.

With Quinton Jefferson still nursing a hand injury, the Seahawks activated Garrison Smith for the first time against the team that had waived him in the cutdown to 53. Smith saw his first significant action in the second quarter after the Graham touchdown and made two quick tackles on Hyde, on the second one combing through traffic to tackle him for a 1-yard gain. He made two more tackles in the fourth quarter and seems like he could be a fit as an early-down run defender.

5, Frank Clark threw an underrated block.

Tyler Lockett’s 62-yard punt return was notably mostly for his zigging and zagging his way down the field. But he got some help from a maybe unlikely source in Clark, who leveled San Francisco’s Garrett Celek just as Lockett truly began to break into the open at the 35. It was on the border of being a block in the back and it’s debatable whether Celek would have made the tackle. But it showed another way Clark is contributing in his second season.

6, Lockett played only 23 snaps, but Carroll said there was no real reason for it.

One thought behind Lockett playing as little as he did was the team maybe wanting to limit his snaps after he sprained his knee the week before. But Carroll said Monday that wasn’t really the case. Said Carroll: “It just kind of came out that way. We weren’t trying to feature him, because we weren’t sure how he would feel. He did a marvelous job of getting back during the week, he felt good enough to do the punt return stuff and he obviously had a big impact back there. It just kind of turned out that way and we can turn it right around next week.” Here’s another thought, though — Tanner McEvoy played 13 snaps a week after having been inactive, and seemed to play mostly on running downs, which given his size (6-6, 230) and brief experience as a tight end makes sense and might have been a little part of Seattle’s plan to get the running game going a bit (McEvoy threw a block to help spring Christine Michael for his 41-yard TD in the first quarter).

7, The Seahawks were in nickel for all but 13 of 58 plays.

We pointed this out yesterday in the snap counts blog, but it stood out again watching the final two drives, when the 49ers drove for their only two touchdowns, with Carroll saying the Seahawks largely stayed in their pass-rush mode assuming San Francisco would throw it due to being behind big. But the 49ers ran it on just two of 11 plays on a 75-yard drive that got the their first touchdown. The Seahawks looked to be in nickel for all but one play.

8, Wilson got sacked twice, but on the first one appeared to have Jermaine Kearse wide open over the middle.

Wilson was sacked twice not including the play on which he was hurt, which was nullified due to the penalty. The first was the final play of the first half when the Seahawks had the ball at their own 26 and San Francisco brought lots of pressure.

The second came two plays before the play where Wilson was hurt, when he was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Glenn Dorsey on what was the first play after Lockett’s long punt return. Kearse appeared open on a crossing route over the middle but Wilson hesitated and then it was too late. I would imagine that’s one he would say was on him.