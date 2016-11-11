Here's a rundown of which Seahawks to start and sit as Seattle heads to New England for a Super Bowl XLIX rematch vs. the Patriots.

Sunday night’s Seahawks-Patriots matchup has all the fixings to be the game of the year, not only for Seattle, but for an NFL season that has been stuck in the doldrums.

But while the product on the field should be good, the fantasy football implications could be just as tantalizing. That’s right, we’re talking fantasy football, folks.

Still here? Oh, good.

Each Friday, we’ll break down how the Seahawks’ fantasy stars are trending, and what each week’s matchup will look like for those players.

We’ve got no shortage of fantasy star power this week. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Seahawks:

WR Doug Baldwin

Last season, Baldwin finished the year as the No. 7 wide receiver in fantasy points scored, tallying 184 points scored with a league-best 14 touchdown receptions and 1,069 yards receiving. This season has been a different story. Baldwin has dropped 20 spots and now ranks 27th among fantasy wideouts, with just two touchdown grabs and 570 yards through eight games.

Baldwin’s production has dipped with the emergence of Jimmy Graham, who has taken the lion’s share of targets in an offense that has struggled to score consistently. But there’s reason to be optimistic if you have Baldwin on your roster.

People will look at last season’s 14 total touchdowns and wonder what’s wrong. But last season, through eight games, Baldwin had two touchdowns and 345 yards. His production is actually up from a season ago at this time. In the second half, Baldwin became the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver, snagging an unprecedented 12 TD’s over the final eight games.

Is Baldwin primed for another second-half surge? It’d be silly to expect that level of production down the stretch, but it’s fair to expect a significant uptick in scoring. That should start this week, even as he goes against old friend Malcolm Butler. Gut feeling, start Baldwin.

The national fantasy experts don’t exactly agree:

ESPN ranking: 26

Pro Football Focus rank: 22

NFL.com ranking: 27

SB Nation rank: 20

Sports Illustrated ranking: 18

Washington Post ranking: 20

TE Jimmy Graham

Graham has been the fantasy darling of the Seahawks this season. While some were willing to write Graham off after his move away from the pass-happy Saints and especially his season-ending knee injury last year, Jimmy has shown he’s not only back, he’s as good as ever. Graham stole the show in prime time against the Bills with, not one, but TWO one-handed catches, while also hurdling a Buffalo defender on another catch.

This week, he’s playing opposite the league’s best tight end — Rob Gronkowski. Graham won’t likely put up more points than Gronk, but he’s a must start at this point.

ESPN ranking: 4

Pro Football Focus ranking: 6

NFL.com ranking: 4

SB Nation ranking: 2

Sports Illustrated ranking: 6

Washington Post ranking: 5

QB Russell Wilson

Wilson is coming off his best fantasy game of the season, tallying 26.28 points with two passing touchdowns and his first rushing touchdown of the year. Wilson looked much more mobile against the Bills, but was shut down for much of the second half.

But while Wilson will face a tough New England secondary this week, he should find the end zone a couple times this week, because the Hawks are likely to rely heavily on the passing game, with its running game still in trouble. Unless you have a QB named Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan, Wilson should be in your lineup.

ESPN ranking: 8

Pro Football Focus ranking: 5

SB Nation ranking: 7

NFL.com ranking: 12

Sports Illustrated ranking: 15

Washington Post ranking: 13

RB CJ Prosise/Christine Michael

Prosise is now the lead back, looking to jump-start a running game that has been anemic at best this season. That probably won’t change against a hungry Patriots defensive line on the road. Stay away from both Seattle tailbacks this week.

ESPN ranking: Prosise 38 / Michael 19

NFL.com ranking: Prosise 35 / Michael 22

SB Nation ranking: Prosise 37 / Michael 12

Sports Illustrated ranking: Prosise 40 / Michael 21

Washington Post ranking: Prosise 38 / Michael 21

Seahawks defense

Two words should discourage you from starting the Hawks defense this week: “Tom” and “Brady.” Need two more? How about, “Rob Gronkowski”? Seattle gave up 25 points to the Tyrod Taylor-led Bills at home last week, and they’re still missing star defensive end Michael Bennett. Stay away from the Hawks defense this week in New England.

ESPN ranking: 12

SB Nation ranking: 6

NFL.com ranking: 9

Sports Illustrated ranking:18