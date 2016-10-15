But the key number is 3-12 — the combined record of the three teams Seattle has beaten. ... In other words, while the 3-1 Seahawks have won a lot this season, they have proven very little.

A key number, but not the key number, is 133.5. That was Russell Wilson’s passer rating against the Jets two Sundays ago, when he seemed to silence all doubts about his ability to throw in the pocket.

Another key number, but not the key number, is 264.0. That is the Seahawks’ NFL-leading yards-allowed-per-game mark, which seems to confirm that their defense is again operating at an elite level.

There is also 54 (the number of points Seattle has allowed this season), 64 (the number of points Seattle has scored in its past two games), and 16.6 (Jimmy Graham’s career-high yards-per-reception average this season).

But the key number is 3-12 — the combined record of the three teams Seattle has beaten.

The day after that win in New York, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stood at the podium and entertained the idea that this might be his best team yet. And while he might be right, one can’t help but wonder if teams like the Dolphins, 49ers and Jets have spiked the reality bowl with fiction.

Not only have each of those teams won just once all season, they have combined to lose nine in a row. In other words, while the 3-1 Seahawks have won a lot this season, they have proven very little.

But now the 4-1 Falcons are in town showcasing the league’s leading passer. And next week, the Seahawks will be in Phoenix facing the reigning division-champion Cardinals. The 3-2 Bills aren’t far away, nor are the Super Bowl-favorite Patriots.

So what should the Seahawks’ refrain be right now? Prove it.

Prove that the defense is a fortress and not an occasional gateway.

If there was one thing Seattle consistently struggled with last year, it was slowing top-tier quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers, Andy Dalton and Ben Roethlisberger picked the Hawks apart in 2015. Carson Palmer owned them in his first game against them, and Cam Newton owned them twice.

To be fair, this is the NFL, where rules cater to QBs the way bouncers do celebrities. Just keep in mind that all four of the Seahawks’ opponents this year rank in the bottom half in team passing yards this season, and three of them rank 24th or lower. But Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan? He’s leading the league in passing yards per game (348.0) and boasts an absurd passer rating of 121.6.

Prove that the running game is reliable. Through four games, Seattle is 18th in the NFL with 93 rushing yards a game. Eighteenth! That’s insane for a team’s whose identity has been running the football.

The Seahawks haven’t finished a season ranked lower than fourth in rushing since 2011. Meanwhile, the Rams are 28th in rushing defense this year, the Niners are 31st, and the Dolphins are dead last. It shouldn’t be a huge shock that a team like the Jets (second in run-defense) slowed Seattle’s ground attack last week, but it is a huge shock that Seattle’s 3.3 yards per carry ranks 29th in the league.

Prove that Wilson can consistently beat the best teams from the pocket. As dandy as No. 3 was vs. New York in the Seahawks’ last game, he did what pretty much every QB has against the Jets so far. Dalton lit them up for 366 yards in Week 1, Tyrod Taylor racked up 297 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2, Alex Smith managed 237 yards in Week 3, and Roethlisberger torched them for 380 yards and four TDs last Sunday.

This isn’t meant to be a slight on Wilson, who has fought through injuries to post two consecutive great passing games. But the Jets’ defense is the NFL’s copy editor — it makes everything look better than it is.

Obviously, Seattle can’t control who’s on its schedule, and losing to the Rams once a season has become almost customary. But all the talk about this being an all-time great Seahawks team? It hasn’t been disproved, but it’s hardly been confirmed.

Now begins the stretch where the Seahawks can show that the first quarter of the season was a prelude, not the result of a lucky draw. This team has proved plenty over the years, but it’s time to do it again.