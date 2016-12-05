The Seahawks are expected to sign former Husky Marcel Reece to add depth at fullback with Will Tukuafu having suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Panthers.

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with former University of Washington standout Marcel Reece to add depth at the fullback spot after Will Tukuafu suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reece, 31, had a tryout with the Seahawks last week.

He has not played this season after being released by the Raiders in September on what was his first day back after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to ESPN, Reece said a legal “natural plant root extract by the name of Umcka” he ingested converted into the banned substance “metylhexanamine,” which led to his suspension.

He played in 92 games for the Raiders from 2009-15 and has been named to the Pro Bowl as a fullback each of the last four years. Reece has 844 yards on 183 carries in his career along with 205 receptions for 2,015 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

Reece played the 2006 and 2007 seasons at Washington after transferring from El Camino (Calif.) Community College. He played largely receiver for the Huskies with 48 receptions for 980 yards and nine touchdowns.

He caught a short pass that turned into a 98-yard touchdown from Jake Locker in a 2007 game against Arizona that was the longest play from scrimmage in school history. And he helped key Washington’s upset win in the 2006 Apple Cup with three receptions for 107 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday confirmed that Tukuafu suffered a concussion and would have to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol before being cleared to play.

Seattle will have to clear a spot on the 53-man roster to add Reece. One option could be putting safety Earl Thomas on Injured Reserve with the news Monday that he will not have a chance to return this season after suffering a broken tibia in Sunday’s game.