Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects to get at least two starters back this week: defensive end Michael Bennett and center Justin Britt.

RENTON — The Seahawks could get back one of their most valuable players this week. Coach Pete Carroll said the team is “counting on” Bennett playing this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, although he did have a disclaimer.

“He thinks he’s on,” Carroll said. “We have to get all the clearance from the doctors. Trainers think he’s in great shape and ready to go, so we’re counting on him playing. He’s very positive about it and really looking forward to getting back.”

Bennett hasn’t played in a month and had knee surgery at the beginning of November. When healthy, he is one of Seattle’s most disruptive and versatile players on defense. He can play every position along the defensive line, and the Seahawks like using that flexibility to disrupt offenses and create matchup problems.

If Bennett returns, the Seahawks will have a deep and formidable pass rush, especially on third down. Bennett is a wrecking ball inside, and Frank Clark has improved this season while also becoming more versatile. Cliff Avril has had a Pro Bowl-caliber season off the edge.

Carroll said he also expects center Justin Britt to return this week. Britt didn’t play against the Bucs because of an injured ankle.

The Seahawks could also return safety Earl Thomas and cornerback DeShawn Shead, although Carroll was less optimistic about both their cases.

Carroll said Shead is closer to returning than Thomas but said both would need to show progress this week in order to play.

Etc.