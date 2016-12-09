While the offense and defense received a solid B for their performances, the defense continued to shine as the team heads into the final quarter of the regular season.

Here it comes, the quarter of the season the Seahawks enjoy like none other.

“I’m really fired up,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “It’s finally finish time. I know what to think and expect and how our guys have latched onto it in the past. I think the clarity of our thought about finishing is something that has really helped us focus well and take on the challenges and whatever comes down the pike at you.’’

Indeed, the Seahawks have usually saved their best for last in recent years, going 13-3 in the fourth quarters of the season since 2012, or since Russell Wilson became the quarterback.

But before the Seahawks get to the finish line, here’s a quick review of the third quarter of the season.

Offense

MVP: QB Russell Wilson. OK, that’s admittedly the by-the-book choice. But the last four games only reinforced how much Wilson means to this team while validating what Carroll had been saying throughout the first half of the season — that the minute Wilson got healthier and more mobile, the running game and the offense would take off.

Wilson threw five of his 12 touchdown passesin the third quarter while also rushing for 128 of his 188 yards in leading Seattle to 31, 26 and 40 points in wins over the Patriots, Eagles and Panthers. That his return to health really appears to have been enough to solve much of what ailed the offense early on was maybe the most significant thing to happen in the last four games.

Runner-up: RB Thomas Rawls. The third quarter was when Rawls came back to life — leading to maybe the most surprising moment of the quarter, the release of Christine Michael. Rawls’ 106 yards on 15 carries against Carolina, which proved that he might be back to his 2015 form, might also have been the most heartening sight of the third quarter of the season.

Unsung hero: C Justin Britt. The way the offense played in one game without Britt — allowing six sacks in the loss at Tampa Bay — and with him (averaging 32.3 points in the three wins) said everything about how Britt has adapted to the center position and has become the leader of the line.

Key stat: 6.2. That’s Seattle’s yards per play the last four games, which for the season would be tied for fourth in the NFL and raised the Seahawks’ season YPP to 5.8, tied for third in team history behind the 5.88 of 2014 and the 5.85 of 2015.

Key question: Can the running game continue its revival? Seattle has rushed for an average of 153.7 yards the last four games. But the question in the playoffs will be how effectively the Seahawks can mount a consistent between-the-tackles running attack in crucial situations.

Grade: B. The Tampa Bay game was a nightmare. But so far, it appears to have been a one-game blip in what has otherwise been a second-half-of-season breakout for the offense that everyone promised.

Defense

MVP: LB K.J. Wright. Wright has been seemingly everywhere of late, from the tackle that prevented a field goal before halftime at Tampa Bay to the forced fumble against Carolina. Wright appears finally headed to a well-deserved Pro Bowl bid.

Runner-up: LB Bobby Wagner. Our midseason MVP, Wagner has had no dropoff in play, with 39 tackles in the last four games to increase his season total to 127, which leads the NFL.

Unsung hero: DLs Damontre Moore and Cassius Marsh. With Michael Bennett missing five games — and three of four in the third quarter of the season — the Seahawks needed all hands to help fill in the void. Moore, signed Nov. 1, has contributed more than the team likely expected while Marsh has been used in several spots on the line to help provide a consistent pass rush.

Key stat: 16.2. Seattle’s points allowed per game for the season, best in the NFL and has the Seahawks on track to allow the fewest points in the league for a fifth straight season.

Key question: How will the Seahawks survive the loss of Earl Thomas? How far the Seahawks advance in the playoffs will provide the ultimate answer.

Grade: A-minus. Seattle began this quarter by making the key stop to hold off New England and ended it by dominating the Panthers despite playing much of it without Bennett or Thomas.

Special teams

MVP: CB Neiko Thorpe. Four of his team-leading eight special-teams tackles came in the last four games, keying what have been steady coverage units of late.

Unsung hero: WR Tyler Lockett. Now healthy, Lockett is becoming the consistent weapon on returns that he was last season, shown by the season-long 46-yard kickoff return vs. Carolina.

Key stat: 7-9. That’s Steven Hauschka’s PAT numbers in the last four games, including misses against New England and Philadelphia. That Hauschka made all eight of his kicks against the Panthers — four PATs and four field goals — appears to show all is well again, though.

Key question: Can the Seahawks score a special-teams touchdown? Seattle has had at least one special-team score — a kick or punt return or a blocked kick — every year of the Carroll era, with 13 overall, fourth-most in the NFL. But Seattle doesn’t have one yet this season.

Grade: B. The kicking battery had a few shaky moments for a couple games, and poor field position contributed to the Tampa Bay loss. But overall, the special teams did their part to allow Seattle to go 3-1 the last four games.