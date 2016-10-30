Who had an Earl Thomas fumble return touchdown as the first score of Sunday’s game?

After the Saints and Seahawks traded punts, Seattle got on the board first when Earl Thomas ran back a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown with 7:53 to go in the first quarter. New Orleans running back Michael Thomas ran for a 2-yard gain before Cliff Avril forced the ball out. Thomas caught it in the air and ran the other way for the score.

Thomas capped off his touchdown by handing the ball to two fans in Thomas T-shirts and then hugged one of the officials, which drew an unsportsmanlike penalty assessed on the kickoff.

It was Thomas’ second career touchdown, his first coming on a 57-yard interception return against Buffalo on Dec. 16, 2012. It was also the Seahawks’ first fumble-return touchdown in the last 13 games, according to the Fox broadcast.