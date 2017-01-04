Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel didn't practice because of a concussion. What that means for his chances of playing on Saturday is unclear.

The Seahawks’ injury report on Wednesday had one surprise: defensive tackle Tony McDaniel didn’t practice because of a concussion.

It’s unclear when McDaniel sustained his concussion or what it means for his chances of playing against the Lions on Saturday. McDaniel will have to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can play.

Here’s the rest of the Seahawks’ injury report: running back C.J. Prosise didn’t practice while recovering from his shoulder injury. Both tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive lineman Michael Bennett had rest days.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will update McDaniel’s status when he talks on Thursday.