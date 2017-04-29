The Seahawks selected safety/cornerback Mike Tyson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks took yet another defensive back with their second pick in the NFL Draft Saturday and eighth overall of the weekend, selecting a safety/cornerback with a familiar name that suggests a player who might pack a big punch — Mike Tyson of Cincinnati.

Tyson, though, is no relation to the boxer of the same name.

But the Seahawks hope 6-1, 207-pounder will add to the depth and competition in the secondary — increase the fight for jobs, if you will — where Seattle has already drafted three players this weekend, two others listed as safeties.

Tyson was listed as a safety at Cincy but also played a lot of nickel corner and he could be used in a variety of roles for the Seahawks.

In a conference call with Seattle media shortly after he was selected Tyson said the Seahawks told him to be ready to play anywhere in the secondary but “get ready to compete at the press corner” spot his first year.

He became a full-time starter for the first time last season, making 46 tackles along with five interceptions playing essentially a nickel cornerback position and safety in the team’s 4-2-5 defense.

He was selected with a pick that Seattle acquired on Friday when it made a trade with Jacksonville to move down from 34 to 35.

Pro Football Focus rated him as the 32nd-best cornerback available but also noted that he disrupted 22.2 percent of all passes thrown at him, 11th-best in class.

Seattle has so far used half of its eight picks on defensive backs, a position the Seahawks are proving they wanted to shore up after struggling last season when injuries hit starting safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

Intriguingly, Tyson is from Norfolk, Va., also the hometown of Chancellor. Tyson said Chancellor “is a legend down here.”

As for his famous name, Tyson said it simply runs in the family.

Tyson said both his grandfather and father were named Mike Tyson. Tyson also named his son Mike Tyson — his son will turn 4 in June.

Tyson said he is often asked about his name — he said at least once a day — and that he is sometimes asked who is the real Mike Tyson.

“I say both of us are real,’’ Tyson said. “He boxes and I play football.’’

Tyson said the Seahawks were the only team he visited prior to the draft.

Nolan Nawrocki quoted a scout saying of Tyson in his 2017 NFL Draft Preview: “Tyson gets listed as a free safety but he plays nickel for them. I projected him to cornerback. He struggles mentally too much to handle playing safety but you can hide the mistakes at corner and simplify his job. I wanted to put him in the seventh (round) so we would talk about but but thought he was a free agent.”