LOS ANGELES — Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin will have an MRI exam on his knee on Monday, an injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Rams.

When asked how he felt after the game, Baldwin said, “Like crap.”

Baldwin took a big hit from behind in the fourth quarter and stayed on the ground. The training staff came to look at him. But he said he lost his breath after the hit, and that the concern was his knee.

“It’s more so my knee, but it will be all right,” he said. “We’ll get it checked tomorrow and move on from there.”