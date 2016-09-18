Seahawks wideout Doug Baldwin will have an MRI exam on his knee on Monday for an injury he suffered during Sunday's game against the Rams.
LOS ANGELES — Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin will have an MRI exam on his knee on Monday, an injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Rams.
When asked how he felt after the game, Baldwin said, “Like crap.”
Baldwin took a big hit from behind in the fourth quarter and stayed on the ground. The training staff came to look at him. But he said he lost his breath after the hit, and that the concern was his knee.
“It’s more so my knee, but it will be all right,” he said. “We’ll get it checked tomorrow and move on from there.”
Baldwin had three catches for 20 yards in the loss to the Rams and finished the game.
“You’d have to carry me off in a bodysuit to get me off the field,” Baldwin said.
The Seahawks also have injury concerns with receiver Tyler Lockett, who left the game with a sprained knee. Lockett had ice on it afterward and was only able to return near the end of the game.
If either Lockett or Baldwin isn’t able to play next week, the Seahawks will have to make a roster move to add another receiver, either by promoting someone off the practice squad or signing a free agent.
