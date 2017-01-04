Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin tied the team record for receptions this season but says he's hoping for a long playoff run.

Maybe it says something about the kind of receiver Doug Baldwin has become that the season he had in 2016 generated relatively little fanfare.

Not that people didn’t notice Baldwin tying the franchise record with 94 receptions and setting a career high with 1,128 yards. But the time when Baldwin had anything to prove to anyone has pretty much passed.

Baldwin received some pretty significant validation last summer when he signed a four-year, $46 million extension last summer.

Then he backed it up with a season as statistically impressive as any in Seahawks history.

Most of this season, Baldwin has been reluctant to talk much about his statistics or potential records, or playing in the wake of the contract.

But Wednesday, with the regular season over, Baldwin addressed it, saying that he understood the contract put a spotlight on him he hadn’t had before, though he said it was more about living up to his own expectations than anyone else’s — something he admits has changed through the years.

“A little bit,” he said of living up to the pressure of the contract. “I think more so the pressure came from myself. I was like, alright you did it once, let’s see if you can do it again. That was more so the pressure, competing of myself. I think I’ve matured to a point now where I’m not always trying to prove you guys wrong or the critics wrong, more so trying to prove myself right. That’s where it comes from, that’s where the pressure comes from, more so trying to prove myself right again.”

Baldwin’s contract came after a season in which he had tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with 2015 in 14. That put a target on him he hadn’t had before, and Baldwin said he noticed teams paying a bit more attention to him this season.

“They did,” he said. “Not to boast and brag or anything, but I did see a few true double teams this year. I kind of laughed about it because I ever expected that to happen. It’s a credit to our offense in general, just being able to be as efficient as we have been and those guys on the other side now respecting what we can do. We did see a little bit of a different game plan facing us, week in and week out.”

But in the face of what was an uneven year for the offense, Baldwin entered Sunday’s regular season finale at San Francisco with 92 catches — two short of Bobby Engram’s team record of 94 set in 2007.

Baldwin finished with two for the day on four targets. He might have gotten the record had he not been included in the list of regulars who the team decided to take out late in the game once it became apparent (or appeared apparent, anyway) that the No. 2 seed was lost.

Baldwin said he wasn’t aware of the situation at the time, though.

“Honestly I didn’t even know where I stood until you guys said something to me after the game,” he said. “Obviously if we could go back, yeah I would love to have complete ownership of the record, but the number one thing was for us was to get that victory. That was what was most important in the moment.”

And to Baldwin, the ultimate measure of this season is still to come.

“I take pride in my craft and I work extremely hard,” he said. “I’ve got great teammates around me that help me accomplish these things. Ultimately our goal is to win games and become champions again. You can look at that and be proud, but at the end of the day, it’s like the Golden State Warriors breaking the record for number of wins during the season. All those accomplishments are great but if you don’t win it in the end, it just feels like it’s all for naught.”