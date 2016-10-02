Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who said he had received death threats for his social activism, said after Sunday’s game the threats have diminished.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who said in an interview with “60 Minutes Sports” that is due to air Tuesday that he had received death threats for his social activism this season, said after Sunday’s game the threats have diminished in recent weeks.

Baldwin said the threats happened primarily before the Seahawks linked arms during the national anthem in the season opener and that they weren’t really concerning anymore.

“The issue was more so prior to our demonstration the first game,” Baldwin said. “That was more so the concerning time. My agent was worried about me, wanted me to get security. That’s when we started dealing with those issues, but now it hasn’t been as serious. You deal with it as you come. There’s always going to be people out there that don’t necessarily agree and want to take it to another level, so I just handled myself accordingly.”

So did he get security, as his agent wanted?

“We took care of it,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he would continue to speak out on issues of racial injustice.

Notes

• Rookie guard Germain Ifedi got his first start after missing the first three games with a high ankle sprain.

Ifedi said he thought it went well. “The ankle wasn’t really bothering me so I could just play my game,” he said. “When I did feel something I just kept pushing throughout and we scored 27 points, so it was a great game for me either way.”

• Rookie receiver Tanner McEvoy had about the best possible homecoming. A native of Hillsdale, N.J., McEvoy scored his first NFL touchdown on a 42-yard reception in the second quarter.

• Cliff Avril hit Fitzpatrick on the play that was ruled a fumble, with New York’s Charone Peake picking it up and taking it 42 yards for a touchdown with the Seattle defense thinking the play was over.

Said Avril: “Everybody was pissed, everybody was pretty mad, because we don’t want to be known for giving up any points at the end of the game.”

Said Carroll: “That’s a fluky play, that’s a great job by them to pick it up and score. … That thing will just kind of a stick in our craw a little bit, that play. That was a great sack, forced fumble, and all that. We’d have been even happier if we’d have gotten that ball.”