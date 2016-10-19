Doug Baldwin beat Arizona's Patrick Peterson in an early round of the Xbox NFL Player Charity Challenge, but can he do it this weekend in Glendale?

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin hopes he can replicate the victory he got off the field against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson on Tuesday when the two meet again on the field Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Baldwin beat Peterson, 24-19, playing “Madden NFL 17” in the first round of the Xbox NFL Player Charity Challenge. The winner of the challenge will get $51,000 for their charity — Baldwin is playing for the Southern Youth Sports Association.

Baldwin played at the Microsoft Store at Bellevue Square.

“It was a great game and Patrick is a solid ‘Madden’ player, but I got the best of him tonight,’’ Baldwin said in a quote provided by Microsoft.

Baldwin’s next matchup is Nov. 15 against either Matt Forte (Jets) or Devin McCourty (Patriots).

The Xbox NFL Player Charity Challenge is a bracket-style tournament that takes place each Tuesday over the next seven weeks at Microsoft Stores around the country and broadcast live on Twitch.com. Players compete in “Madden NFL 17” on Xbox One to win $51,000 and Microsoft products (Surface Pro 4s and Xbox Ones) for their favorite charity.