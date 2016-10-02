The Seahawks dominated the Jets on Sunday, so of course, we have a bunch of gifs to tell the story of the game.

The Seahawks beat the Jets, 27-17, and people are very pleased.

Yes, it’s silly. But we asked folks on Twitter to describe the game and their feelings using gifs, because hey, why not?

The responses were quite enjoyable. Pat yourselves on the back, @SeaTimesSports followers, you showed up with your A game, just as the Seahawks did at the Meadowlands.

Here are the responses in all their glory: