Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been charged with driving while under the influence and driving with a suspended license in connection with an arrest on Dec. 17.

Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been charged with Driving While Under the Influence and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked in the Third Degree in connection with an incident on Dec. 17.

Arraignment will be held Jan. 9 in King County District Court at the Redmond Courthouse.

Moore, who played in four games this season as a backup defensive lineman, has since been placed on Injured Reserve by the Seahawks with a foot injury, meaning his season is over. He was signed in November to a contract for the rest of this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Police records show Moore was pulled over at 5:24 a.m. at the Richards Road ramp off I-90 after he was tracked going 77 miles per hour and making an evasive move around a slower-moving car and several lane changes without using his blinker.

When an officer approached the car, the police report states there was “a strong odor of marijuana.” Moore denied having smoked marijuana but said others in his car had earlier in the night — he was alone in the car at the time of his arrest.

Moore admitted to having three drinks of what he said was vodka and that a breath test later showed a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.087, above the legal limit of 0.080.

Moore was also determined to have a Florida driver’s license that had been suspended due to unpaid tickets.

Moore was signed by the Seahawks as a free agent on Nov. 1 to add depth after Michael Bennett had arthroscopic knee surgery, which ultimately caused him to miss five games.

Moore played in four games for the Seahawks, making seven tackles overall and credited with a half sack in the win at New England.

Moore had missed the two games previous to his arrest with a foot injury.

Originally a third-round pick in 2013 of the New York Giants out of Texas A&M, Moore was waived by the Giants late last season, which came after Moore had a much-publicized fight with a teammate over free headphones.

He then had stints with Miami and Oakland but was waived by each team. Oakland waived him in August and Moore had been a free agent until signing with the Seahawks.

The 6-4, 260-pounder had played particularly well in the win against Buffalo, when he was on the field for 37 snaps and made three tackles.



