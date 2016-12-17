Seahawks backup defensive lineman Damontre Moore was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of DWI and driving with a suspended license.

Moore was booked into King County Jail in Seattle shortly before 7 a.m., according to the jail registry. He was being held on $1,500 bail. It was not immediately clear whether police suspected Moore of using alcohol or drugs.

In a statement, the Seahawks said “we are aware of the situation and are still gathering information and will defer to his representation’’ for further comment.

Moore was signed by the Seahawks as a free agent on Nov. 1 to add depth after Michael Bennett had arthroscopic knee surgery, which ultimately caused him to miss five games.

He has played in four games for the Seahawks, making seven tackles overall and credited with half of a sack in the win at New England.

Moore has missed the last two games and three of the last four with a foot injury and it was unclear when he would return to the field.

Originally a third-round pick in 2013 of the New York Giants out of Texas A&M, Moore was waived by the Giants late last season, which came after Moore had a much-publicized fight with a teammate over free headphones.

He then had stints with Miami and Oakland but was waived by each team. Oakland waived him in August and Moore had been a free agent until signing with the Seahawks.

The 6-4, 260-pounder had played particularly well in the win against Buffalo, when he was on the field for 37 snaps and made three tackles.

“It was one of those things where you’re sitting at home and you’re waiting for a call and once you finally get a call, you start thinking if you’re ready,’’ Moore said after the Buffalo game. “You’ve been out of the game too long and I’ve been preparing. All I can do is go out there and play to the best of my abilities. The guys here welcomed me with open arms and I was able to learn the scheme.”

Moore has been dealing with a foot issue since the Philadelphia game on Nov. 20.

Prior to the trip to Green Bay, Carroll had praised Moore’s willingness to try to play through the injury.

“He was flying yesterday, but his foot shows up in MRIs and stuff so we’ve got to take care of him,’’ Carroll said on Dec. 9. “He’s a pretty amazing kid, you would have never known he was hurt. We have to make sure we’re treating him right. I’ve really liked him. He just jumped right off the film, his effort, his toughness, like I said, he’s hurt and he was practicing yesterday. He won’t let on at all. He’s got a very good competitive mentality.”