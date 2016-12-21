Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Wednesday he does not think Earl Thomas is serious about retiring.

While injured Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas has talked several times in recent weeks of possibly retiring, defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Wednesday he does not consider that a realistic option.

“I don’t think he’s serious at all,” Richard said during his regular weekly meeting with the media Wednesday. “I know he’s focused in on healing and that’s where the focal point should be, is healing right now and that’s the only thing that matters, is that he heals and he’s back at 100 percent, whatever his decision is.”

Here are a few other things Richard said:

On Richard Sherman’s emotions: “I’ve learned that I can be his voice and that’s my responsibility. We’ve talked about growing and improving on those situations to where we are a little more composed. We’re human, and that’s my responsibility. If I see anything or anything of that nature that’s happening, that’s what I’m here for. To make sure to get drawn back in and getting focused back on playing football.”

On if he saw Richard Sherman’s outburst as it was unfolding: “No. I did not. I saw him a little upset so once I noticed it I was able to go down and try to get him to calm down and focus back in on playing football. He was able to do so. He locked back in, got back out there and it was not a distraction.”

On Richard Sherman finding a line with his emotions and passion: “He’s got a great edge. It’s always kind of when you’re teetering on that edge, you have to make sure we stay on the right end. That’s where our responsibility as coaches is to make sure that if we see it tilting or going the other way, we grasp him and get him back as fast as possible, because he is very valuable to us.”

On Steven Terrell: “He’s getting much better, each and every single week, he has held up fine. There are little things out there that may happen that can happen to anyone. We’re looking for the consistency and improvement from week to week, and he’s a brand new starter, we all understand that. He’s a guy that has been and is more than capable.”

On if there’s any substitute to real game experience: “It’s absolutely going to benefit, it’s one thing to be prepared for the x’s and o’s and get out in practice and be able to execute, but you’re exactly right. Once you get out there in the game, there is no substitute for the game speed, the situation. Once all the information starts pouring into your mind, now it just comes down to the execution of it all. The more you’re out there and you’re able to do it, the better you’ll be.”

On Kelcie McCray playing free safety: “He’s certainly an option. With all of our safeties, you’re an option to play strong safety or free safety, just comes along with the training. We don’t have one guy in particular that’s just designated to do both, even though we may line you up in that fashion. At some point in time, you’re going to either be back there or be up, so we’re really interchangeable.”

On if he thinks Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are the best linebacker duo in the NFL: “I’m biased, but of course. There’s no doubt about it. They’ve done a phenomenal job for us. The fact that they’ve been available, they’ve been healthy, they’ve been out there, they’ve been consistent. They’ve tackled, they’ve run, they’ve hit, they’ve got the ball out and that’s all we ask our defenders to do. They’ve been there and they’ve been capable and they’ve been more than willing.”

On the key to executing a strong front four: “Communication. Communication is key. As long as we’re on the same page, we have our game plan., and as long as that game plan is communicated, those guys are able to execute. When they get their hands on the ground, they get their ears pinned back, they’re all on the same page, they’re very valuable.”