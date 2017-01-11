The Buffalo Bills hired Sean McDermott as head coach Wednesday after interviewing Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Sunday.

When the Buffalo Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach Wednesday, it assured that for now one Seahawks assistant is staying put — defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Richard interviewed with the Bills on Sunday, with the team sending a contingent of executives to Seattle to talk to the 37-year-old.

It was the first interview for a head coaching position for Richard and he called it a “great experience.

“It felt good,’’ he said. “It kind of felt good to piece everything together, create your formula, your philosophy, your ideas. It was just an awesome experience, so I’m very grateful.’’

Richard has talked often of knowing since he was a kid that he wanted to be a football coach, and he said he has been preparing for an interview as a head coach since he came to the Seahawks in 2010.

“Probably one of the best things that coach (Pete) Carroll has done is that he has challenged us to personally come up with a philosophy, create an identity so if you are ever presented with an opportunity that you know what you want to do, you know who you are,” Richard said. “So you’ve got to go on the road and you have to search and recognize and figure out who you are and what you want your football team to be and how would you do it. So he has challenged us with that each and every single year since 2010. So I’ve been been preparing for a while.’’

Asked what he learned about going through the process with the Bills, Richard simply said “I’m ready.’’

For now, though, it appears as if he’ll have to wait another season.

Only two NFL head coaching jobs are currently open — the Rams and 49ers.

The 49ers are expected to interview Seattle offensive line coach and assistant head coach Tom Cable next week, as well as Seahawks’ co-directors of player personnel, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, as general managers.