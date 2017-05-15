The Seahawks on Monday waived QB Skyler Howard and FB Brandon Cottom to sign FB Kyle Coleman and WR Speedy Noil.

The Seahawks made two roster moves Monday in the wake of their rookie mini-camp over the weekend, waiving quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom and signing fullback Kyle Coleman and receiver Speedy Noil.

Noil and Coleman both participated in the mini-camp as tryout players. Coleman also was with the Seahawks for a while last year, as well, when he played linebacker and then was switched to fullback.

Howard, who played at West Virginia, signed following the draft as an undrafted free agent. But coach Pete Carroll had not sounded too glowing about his performance in the camp, noting that tryout quarterback Michael Birdsong had graded out the best of the three QBs who took part, the other being former Skyline High star Jake Heaps.

So that means for now Seattle has three QBs on its roster — Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin and Heaps — with the waiving of Howard surely only fueling the talk that the Seahawks could sign a veteran to compete with Boykin as Wilson’s backup.

The switchout of Coleman and Cottom — who had been re-signed recently — means the Seahawks still have two fullbacks on the roster, the other being undrafted free agent rookie Algernon Brown of BYU. Coleman, listed at 6-foot, 231, played at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Noil was a former top recruit from New Orleans who played three years at Texas A&M before declaring for the NFL Draft. Noil’s production at A&M didn’t match the hype garnered by his high school press clipping and he announced for the NFL after having been arrested for marijuana possession. Despite being invited to the NFL Combine Noil was not drafted nor signed initially as an undrafted free agent. He took part in Green Bay’s rookie mini-camp as a tryout player the week before but was not signed.

Listed at 5-11, 202 pounds, he also played some tailback during the rookie mini-camp with seventh-round pick Chris Carson sitting out the final two days.

The two moves leave Seattle’s roster at the maximum 90 players.