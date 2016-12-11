A quick look at the Seahawks' 38-10 loss to the Packers, including player of the game, turning point and some numbers.

A 2-minute drill on the Seahawks’ 38-10 loss to the Packers:

Player of the game

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had little trouble picking apart the Seahawks, going 18 for 23 for 246 yards and three touchdown passes while getting sacked only once.

Play of the game

The tone was set on the third play from scrimmage, when Rodgers threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to put the Packers ahead 7-0 with 13:30 to go in the first quarter. Green Bay never trailed and led by more than 10 points from the 9:36 mark of the second quarter on.

Turning point

Trailing 21-3, the Seahawks put together a promising drive to open the second half, with Thomas Rawls running and receiving effectively. From the Green Bay 20, Wilson threw his a pass that glanced off Jermaine Kearse and into the hands of Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins in the end zone with 11:04 to go in the third quarter. It was Wilson’s third interception of the game and effectively ended any chance of the Seahawks rallying.

By the numbers

4-3-1: Seahawks’ record since starting the season 4-1. Seattle has lost two of its last three games.

6: Receptions by Doug Baldwin, which was a team high for the Seahawks.

3: Consecutive possessions by the Seahawks that ended with interceptions. After kicking a field goal on the opening drive, the Seahawks had nine straight possessions that either ended with a punt, interception or turnover on downs.

1: Sacks by the Seahawks on Sunday. Ahtyba Rubin collected it, on the final play of the third quarter.