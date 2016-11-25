The Seahawks could play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday without starting center Justin Britt, starting safety Earl Thomas and starting cornerback DeShawn Shead.

RENTON — Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will miss the first game of his NFL career when the Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Thomas, who was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury, has played in 106 consecutive games since entering the league in 2010. Including post-season games Thomas has 118 consecutive starts.

Thomas suffered a first-degree hamstring strain against the Eagles last week. When Thomas left the game last week, the Seahawks turned to safety Steven Terrell to replace him but Kelcie McCray has also played free safety.

The Seahawks could also be without starting center Justin Britt and cornerback DeShawn Shead.

Britt, who sprained his ankle last week against the Eagles, will be a game-day decision, coach Pete Carroll said. Carroll said Britt would be available even if he doesn’t start, meaning he would dress on game day and be available in an emergency even if he isn’t healthy enough to start.

Britt didn’t practice this week, leaving rookie Joey Hunt to work with the first-team offense at center. Britt has blossomed in his third year at center and has become the Seahawks’ best and most consistent offensive lineman.

“He looks like he’s been playing there all his life,” Carroll said.

Shead, who also suffered a first-degree hamstring injury last week, will also be a game-time decision. But Carroll was optimistic after watching Shead go through a workout on Friday afternoon.

“I watched his workout, and he had an extraordinary workout just now,” Carroll said. “He’s as close as you can get. We’ll see what happens. We’ll go all the way to game day.”

Thomas’ 106 straight starts was the second-longest streak in Seahawks history behind the 121 of offensive lineman Chris Gray from 1999-2007. It was the seventh-longest active streak in the NFL.

Cornerback Richard Sherman now has the longest active streak of starts for the Seahawks with 84, dating to 2011.

The Seahawks also listed strongside linebacker Brock Coyle as doubtful with a foot injury suffered against the Eagles, upgrading his status after practice after initially listing him as out. If Coyle can’t start then Kevin Pierre-Louis would play in his place. Mike Morgan, who entered the season as the starter at that spot, is due to return next week after being placed on Injured Reserve after the fourth game to have a sports hernia surgery. Morgan has returned to practice and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster next week to play.

And as expected, the Seahawks listed tailbacks C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope as out with injuries suffered against the Eagles.

The Seahawks on Wednesday added running back George Farmer to the active roster and he is likely to see action working behind Thomas Rawls and Alex Collins at tailback. A former receiver at USC, Farmer first came to the Seahawks in training camp in 2015 and has been a regular member of the pracice squad since.

“George has been my special project for some time now,” said Carroll, who was still the head coach at USC when the Trojans began recruiting him. “He’s played a few different positions and that’s because he’s such a talented athlete. He’s a really good competitor. He has a good mind for it, he’s handled the things that we’ve done with him. All along, when we drafted C.J., we looked at him and said George can do the same things that he could do, we’ll see if that works out. We really like the player and I think you’re going to see he has a lot of versatility.”

Seahawks injury report:

Out: DE Michael Bennett (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder), RB Troymaine Pope (ankle), S Earl Thomas (hamstring)

Doubtful: LB Brock Coyle (foot)

Questionable: C Justin Britt (ankle), WR Tanner McEvoy (WR), DE Damontre Moore (foot), CB DeShawn Shead (hamstring)