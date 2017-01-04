Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declined to talk to members of the Seattle-area media Wednesday, saying he would only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN.

Richard Sherman’s enigmatic season took another twist on Wednesday when he declined a request to talk to local reporters in the locker room shortly before practice Wednesday.

Sherman instead said he planned to talk only to Ed Werder of ESPN and that he would do the rest of his talking via social media (such as his web site). Sherman also did an interview with Q13 FOX, with which the Seahawks have contractual media commitments (FOX being one of the NFL’s rights holders).

Sherman also indicated to one reporter, Liz Mathews of ESPN 710 Seattle, that he would talk to her via text but said of others in the group that everyone else had made him mad lately so he didn’t plan to talk to local reporters en masse.

Sherman told reporters “I told you, you’re going to miss me when I’m gone” a reference to a statement he made last week when he told reporters that he would no longer do his weekly session at the podium in the team’s auditorium.

Asked why he would talk only to Werder, Sherman said “we have a good rapport.”

Sherman typically been writing weekly columns for The Players’ Tribune and also has his own website.

Prior to last week, Sherman had held weekly sessions on the podium, one of two players to do so, the other being quarterback Russell Wilson (other players also often appear at the podium, such as Michael Bennett, Bobby Wagner and Doug Baldwin but Sherman and Wilson have been the only two specifically scheduled every week).

Sherman last week said it was “a privilege” for him to do the podium sessions, and while it was difficult to tell if he was being entirely serious, the comment was generally taken as Sherman indicating he felt it was a privilege for reporters for him to speak at the podium.

“It’s a privilege to have me up there,” Sherman said. “Going to miss me when I’m gone.’’

That decision came in the wake of a press conference the week before that grew contentious near the end when Sherman took exception to a question from radio host Jim Moore of ESPN 710 Seattle who had asked why Sherman thought he had a “better handle” on what plays should be called on offense instead of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (that question was in reference to Sherman’s on-field outburst directed at coaches following a pass from the 1-yard-line in a Dec. 14 game against the Rams that initially appeared to have been intercepted. Sherman after the game said he had a right to question play calls and referenced the interception that ended Super Bowl XLIX).

Sherman told Moore he could “ruin your career” by having his credential revoked.

Sherman had previously directed an outburst at coaches following miscommunication that led to a touchdown in a win over Atlanta on Oct. 16, as well as several other times directing criticism at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, notably calling Thursday night games “an absolute poopfest.”

NFL rules require players to be available once during the week and then after games.

Sherman talked to reporters after Sunday’s 25-23 win at San Francisco.

Sherman has typically had good relations with local media since being drafted by Seattle in the fifth round in 2011, and in 2015 won the Good Guy Award for media cooperation from the Pro Football Writers of America.