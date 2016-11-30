A tweet from the agent for Seahawk Michael Bennett indicates the two sides are continuing to talk about a new contract.

While Michael Bennett has not gotten a new deal from the Seahawks the past two off-seasons despite making clear that he would like one, it’s been thought all along the team would try to extend him when it considered the time was right.

Specifically, Seattle has resisted doing anything with Bennett yet so as not to set a precedent of negotiating with players before they are in or entering the final year of their contracts.

Bennett entered this season with two years left on the four-year, $27.5 million contract he signed in March, 2014.

But it has been thought all along that the two sides are at least continuing to work on the framework of a deal for when the team is right.

And Bennett’s agent, Doug Henderickson, indicated in a Tweet sent late Tuesday night that the two sides are continuing to talk, saying that it was great seeing Bennett and “working on a deal.”

That would presumably mean he was talking to the Seahawks on Bennett’s behalf.

Whether that means something gets done during the season or afterward remains unclear — maybe now that the Seahawks are more than halfway through the year the team might not consider it going against the two-year precedent.

Regardless, it appears the wheels remain in motion to keep Bennett in Seattle past the 2017 season.

Bennett is expected to return this week after missing the last five games with a knee injury that require arthroscopic surgery.