Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he was surprised Richard Sherman didn't show more contrition earlier in the week. But he also said the incident is in the past and that he and Sherman and the team are in "great shape.''

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted Thursday he expected to hear more contrition from Richard Sherman when the Seattle cornerback met with the media earlier this week.

But Carroll also said that he considers Sherman’s actions during last Thursday’s win over the Rams and statements he made later to be a closed issue that he said he is confident the team has already put in the past.

Carroll also said any discipline for Sherman has already been meted out — some had wondered if it was possible he could be punished in some way for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals — but would not be discussed publicly.

“We are done with it right now,’’ Carroll said after Thursday’s practice. “Whatever we do, we do inside, internally, and it’s been taken care of.’’

Carroll met with Sherman for an hour last Friday in an attempt to clear the air following Sherman’s tirade directed at a play call of a pass from the 1-yard line, a throw that momentarily appeared to be intercepted. At that time, Carroll hinted that Sherman would apologize in some manner when he next met the media.

But when Sherman held his weekly press conference Tuesday he expressed no regret and did not apologize in any manner, and even said he couldn’t rule out he might react similarly in the future despite the fact that Carroll and others have either said or implied it’s not Sherman’s place to publicly question offensive play calls.

That press conference ended with Sherman then threatening to “ruin’’ the career of local sports talk show host Jim Moore, who had asked a question near the end of the press conference that Sherman hadn’t liked. Sherman later took to Twitter to say he had regret for the threat to Moore.

Asked if he expected Sherman to show some regret or apologize Carroll said “I thought he would. I thought he would more than he did.’’

But Carroll also said he has continued to talk with Sherman this week and says he is confident that everything has been smoothed over. He also volunteered praise for the way that Moore handled the incident (Moore wrote on MyNorthwest.com he did not consider his interaction with Sherman to be worthy of a major story).

“I was a little surprised (at how Sherman acted during his press conference),’’ Carroll said. “I just think that he, like he said you guys got after him pretty good, got to him a little bit. Didn’t really maybe get everything out that he wanted to get out in the way that he wanted to.

“We’ve been together through the week to make sure that everything is in the right place for us. We are fine here. I was really proud of Jim Moore, the way he expressed it and put it out there. I think it’s a learning experience, these are opportunities. We don’t do things right all the time, we make mistakes and go too far and then we have to correct them and that’s what we do around here.’’

And Carroll insisted that he doesn’t think it’s an incident that will linger.

“It’s pretty obvious to me,’’ he said. “We are deep into this thing with our guys and know them well and been through a lot with them and so we have handled everything that we need to handle. We’ve put everything in a proper place and we are in really good shape about it.

“I don’t expect everybody to understand that because they are not party to all that’s gone on and all that and they won’t be. But what’s really important is what we are doing here and our team and our locker room and our relationships. And our relationships are very strong and we are in very good shape and very clear about what is going on.’’

Carroll was eager enough to put it in the past that after a fifth question relating to Sherman he said he didn’t want to talk about it any longer.

“We are already done,’’ he said. “You guys can keep asking questions, but I’m not going there. We are in great shape with it. I’m not worried about it and I think we learned a lot.’’