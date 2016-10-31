Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was still lamenting on Monday how close the Seahawks were to winning on Sunday.

For all that went wrong for the Seahawks in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Saints Sunday, they were also mere inches from somehow pulling out a victory.

Six, to be exact, in the words of coach Pete Carroll, who said that’s how far out of bounds receiver Jermaine Kearse was on a catch in the back of the end zone as time ran out.

Kearse had to leap to catch the pass from Russell Wilson and was pushed out of bounds by New Orleans defensive back B.W. Webb.

“Six inches to get inbounds and win the game,” Carroll said of a play that came after the Seahawks had driven from their own 32-yard-line in the final 1:57 after the Saints kicked a field goal to force Seattle to need a touchdown to win the game. “It was a great throw and catch and we just missed it by a foot.”

The play snapped from the Saints’ 2-yard-line with two seconds left. The Seahawks had no time outs on the final drive after using up all of theirs on the final series by the Saints. With 16 seconds left, Wilson threw under pressure to C.J. Prosise over the middle. The Seahawks were in some regards fortunate that time didn’t run out on that play, quickly getting set and snapping the ball to down the clock.

But without a time out the play clock kept running and Carroll said that played a factor. The Saints, he said, switched up defenses and showed a blitz at the snap. Wilson, Carroll said, was able to change the protection to account for the pressure. Ideally, Carroll said, Wilson would also have changed the routes, sending Kearse over the middle, where there was no safety. But the play clock running down prevented that.

“By the time Russell figured out and they showed what they were doing, he changed the protection to pick up the pressure, and he just had to go ahead and snap the ball,” Carroll said. “It’s just because they hid it well and they disguised it. It wasn’t like we were negligent, they just did a nice job. He saw it and by the time we got going, we had to go with the routes that we had and try to make the most of it.”

While final plays that are so close to turning defeat into victory tend to stand out, Carroll noted there were many plays before it that were just as pivotal, one reason he said he’s not second-guessing it.

“There’s all kinds of things you could do,” Carroll said. “But in that case we picked up the pressure, Russell saw what it was and protected it, and we had a throw to win the game. I thought just getting the chance to win the game right there was what we were hoping for and we did. They won and got a great win.”