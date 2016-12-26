Tyler Lockett had surgery Saturday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett had surgery Saturday night to repair a broken right fibula and tibia suffered in the second quarter of a 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll said Monday during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Lockett was injured when tackled at the end of a 28-yard reception near the goal line by Arizona’s Brandon Williams.

Carroll said because bones broke through the skin there was some worry about infection and the surgery was done as quickly as possible. Carroll said the surgery, which included putting a rod in the leg to secure it, wasn’t completed until 4 a.m. Sunday.

But Carroll said all went well, calling it “a great surgery’’ and said Lockett could be “up and moving and working’’ in 4-6 weeks. “He’s got a chance to have a great recovery,’’ Carroll said, predicting “he’ll beat all the time records on time frames coming back.”

That wouldn’t mean Lockett could play again this season, and it’s likely the team will put him on injured reserve to open up a spot on the 53-man roster.

But the fact that Lockett could be up and working out that quickly would seem to bode well for a recovery for the 2017 season.

Carroll said the injury was “above his ankle’’ and said it was the “tibia and fibula.’’

Carroll also said it’s unclear if the Seahawks will have running back Thomas Rawls for Sunday’s regular season finale at San Francisco.

Rawls did not play the second half with what Carroll said is a bruised shoulder after rushing for eight yards on eight carries in the first half. Alex Collins replaced Rawls in the second half and would likely get the start if Rawls cannot play.

Asked if Rawls can play this week Carroll said “I don’t know that yet’’ and said Rawls has yet to have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury to his shoulder.

“I don’t think it’s bad,’’ he said. “But he did get banged (on the shoulder).’’

