The reality is that the high draft picks probably should stand out from the crowd at rookie mini-camp.

Consider that of the 67 players in attendance for the Seahawks’ three-day rookie mini-camp this weekend, 41 are tryout players hoping just to get a shot to sign as a free agent.

But in what is the earliest of early impressions the team can have of its rookies, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s 90-minute workout that the practice reinforced why the Seahawks found their 11 picks in the 2017 draft worth taking in the first place.

“We saw a lot of things we kind of hoped to see pretty much across the board,’’ Carroll said.

One who literally stood out was the team’s first pick, Malik McDowell, whose 6-6, 299-pound frame caught Carroll’s eye throughout.

“He’s taller than a lot of guys we’ve had at his position,’’ Carroll said. “Excited to see how we can move forward with that.’’’

In fact, McDowell stands two inches taller than the player whose role the team hopes he can emulate — Michael Bennett.

McDowell was used throughout the workout as a five-technique defensive end and then moving inside to tackle in nickel situations, essentially the same role as Bennett.

That’s different than how he was used at Michigan State, where he spent most of his three years playing as a nose guard, though he also was commonly used as an end in passing downs.

“Playing a whole different position,’’ McDowell said. “. … just moving outside and going from taking on double teams to taking on single blocks here mostly.’’

An early impression of the move?

“I like it,’’ McDowell said.

McDowell’s height was enough of a presence Friday that he almost at times looked slender when working inside.

Carroll, though, said he thinks McDowell — who turns 21 next month — will naturally fill out some over the next couple years.

“He could pick up at least 10-15 pounds over the next year or two,’’ Carroll said. “We are not going to rush that. We don’t want him to gain weight. Just want him to get stronger and wherever that weight settles at because he’s big enough right now.’’

Another who showed pretty much exactly what the Seahawks expected to see is the other player who aside from McDowell could make the biggest immediate impact on the defense in 2017 — cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin, a third-round pick and the third player the team chose after McDowell and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, is expected to be thrown right into the mix for the right cornerback position, the spot held last year by DeShawn Shead, who tore an ACL in the divisional playoff loss against Atlanta in January and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Griffin played right cornerback throughout Friday’s workout.

“Saw Shaq take off a couple of times,’’ Carroll said. “He’s really fast. He can fly.’’

A key for Griffin will be quickly adjusting to Seattle’s step-kick technique it teaches its cornerbacks when in press coverage — specifically, players step with their outside foot at the snap and then wait to engage receivers once they come within arm’s length.

Like McDowell being asked to adjust to a new position, Griffin said the technique is not something he did at Central Florida.

“Working on stepping first and then hands,’’ Griffin said. “So it’s totally different for me, a whole new technique. But I feel like I’m picking up on it pretty well.’’

Griffin is one of four defensive backs the team drafted as it attempted to beef up the depth following issues with injuries last season as well as add some players who might eventually succeed some of the heralded members of the Legion of Boom.

The four — Griffin, free safety Tedric Thompson, strong safety Delano Hill and cornerback Mike Tyson — worked consistently together with what was the first-team defense.

“The defensive backs all looked the part,’’ Carroll said. “They all moved really well. They caught the ball really well. They looked fast. They just looked the part and felt very comfortable.’’

Carroll kept a particularly close watch on Tyson, who was a safety at Cincinnati but spent the day at the left cornerback spot with the Seahawks hoping he can make the switch to playing that spot in the NFL.

“He did fine,’’ Carroll said. “He gave me a little reminder about what Maxie (Byron Maxwell) looked like the first couple of impressions we got from him.’’

Griffin said the defensive backs are also quickly learning about the secondary they are joining.

“They are very aggressive,’’ Griffin said with a smile. “There’s some mean jokers and they fly around and that’s something I want to be a part of. Hopefully I can help contribute and be a part of that group.’’

Other draft picks also largely worked where the team had said.

Pocic spent the day at right tackle with the team beginning to groom him for a training camp battle for that position with Germain Ifedi. Sixth-round pick Justin Senior also played throughout at left tackle, as the team had said.

Defensive tackle Nazair Jones “showed some good movement’’ working inside, Carroll said.

Carroll also threw out some praise for receivers Amara Darboh (third round) and David Moore (sixth).

“Receivers all caught the ball nice,’’ Carroll said. “David Moore had a big play down the field, caught the ball underneath, showed a good shake-and-bake that he’s been kind of noted for.’’

The rookies will also practice Saturday and Sunday before the draft picks and others who remain will then join the rest of the team as it continues with its off-season program.