Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett should be able to return for the beginning of training camp in 2017, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said at his regular Monday afternoon press conference.

Carroll had earlier confirmed that Lockett had surgery on Saturday night to repair a broken right fibula and tibia suffered in a 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — he said the surgery lasted until roughly 4 a.m.

Carroll said Lockett will remain in the hospital for another day or so after having had a rod inserted in the leg to keep it stable.

But he reiterated what he had said earlier on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that Lockett “has a real chance to get back going and moving 4-6 weeks from now.’’

And Carroll also said that the injury did not involve ligament damage, so barring unforeseen complications Lockett should be able to make it back for training camp next summer.

“From every indication if everything goes as is as it is supposed to, he should be in pretty good shape and have a chance to come back really without question,’’ Carroll said. “ But there is always an opportunity for complications and stuff. But the extraordinary worker that he is, his attitude and mentality will all lead to the indication that he should be able to come roaring back from this.’’

Carroll said he had visited with Lockett and that he was feeling better Monday than he had the day after the surgery.

“He was asking about everybody else,’’ Carroll said. “He wants to know how everybody else is doing and we he was fired up the receivers all made touchdowns and he couldn’t help but talk about everybody other than himself in classic Lock fashion, being a real stud about it.’’

The Seahawks will put Lockett on season-ending Injured Reserve and add a receiver to the roster. But that move had not been made official as of Monday afternoon.

Carroll said Paul Richardson and newly-signed J.D. McKissic — who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta last week —- will take over the bulk of the return duties with Lockett out. Richardson handled the kickoff return duties in the second half Saturday.

Cornerback Richard Sherman went back for one punt return Saturday and he could be an option for that spot though Carroll was vague about the punt return role — it’s possible whoever is added to the roster could also factor into the return duties.

{Carroll thinks Rawls will be okay:} Carroll said running back Thomas Rawls had an MRI Monday on the shoulder he bruised in the first half Saturday, which caused Rawls to sit out the second half.

Carroll didn’t know the results but sounded confident it would not reveal a significant injury.

Asked about Rawls’ availability for Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Carroll said “I think he will end up going.’’

Carroll said he had talked to Rawls Monday and that “he thought he was okay. He felt okay when I visited with him.’’

Rookie Alex Collins filled in for Rawls in the second half against the Cardinals and would fill that role again if needed.