Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave reasons for the many roster decisions the team made over the weekend on Monday.

Pete Carroll insisted Monday the Seahawks didn’t want to lose receiver Kasen Williams and holds out hope that someday he might play for Seattle again.

But Carroll also said the team had to waive Williams to make their overall roster work and also cautioned that decisions on which players to keep involve a lot more than simply what happens in exhibition games.

Williams had nine receptions in the preseason for 208 yards, each team-high totals and the latter ranking third in the NFL. Not only did fans react strongly to the waiving of Williams but so too did teammate Richard Sherman, who took to Twitter to question the move.

Carroll said the team hoped and thought Williams might clear waivers and return to Seattle’s practice squad. Instead, he was claimed on Sunday by the Cleveland Browns, who were first in the claiming order (it’s also been reported that the Colts put in a claim for Williams).

“He’s a great kid and we love him and you could tell our players love him,’’ Carroll said. “These decisions are extremely difficult and excruciating at times based on the experience and the time we spent together and the guys we are dealing with.

“But there is a lot of stuff that we take into consideration, a lot more than any one aspect of the process to add to it and we have to make decisions and see how it all fits and sometimes you lose guys that you hate losing and that’s a great case.

“I was talking to him all the way up until he got claimed hoping we could get him back, and maybe we will someday.’’

Asked the primary factor in the decision, Carroll said: “The mixture of the guys that we needed to put together in the position group.’’

Seattle kept five receivers — Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, rookie Amara Darboh and Tanner McEvoy. J.D. McKissic, listed as a running back, can also play receiver.

McEvoy has been special teams standout and McKissic also impressed in that area both in coverage and serving as a returner.

Williams also had drawn praise for his special teams play and Carroll said “he had done well. He had done better than he had in the past and we commended him for that.’’

Here’s what Carroll said about a few other decisions made in getting the roster down to the regular season limit of 53:

— Carroll said a key factor in keeping Austin Davis as the backup quarterback is that Seattle was also able to sign Trevone Boykin to the practice squad (something that could not have happened with Davis). Boykin signed on Monday to the practice squad. “(Davis) had a great spring, and camp, he did an excellent job,’’ Carrroll said. “Most important, we wanted all three guys here, and John did a great job figuring out how to get that done. To have Tre back with us, that room kept together.’’

— Of trading Jermaine Kearse for Sheldon Richardson, Carroll said: “That was part of the deal. That was what they wanted to make the trade and they were adamant about that. When you make these deals you gotta figure out give and get, and this is what had to happen.’’

— Of releasing veteran defensive tackle Athyba Rubin: “ Another huge, huge guy to let go. That was hard to do. But there is just all kinds of concerns to make this happen. Sheldon comes in and plays. But (rookie) Naz Jones made as much of a statement about that as well so we will have to figure out the rotations. We are down to just a few guys in there, those guys have to come through and make the plays. May have to make a move with somebody.’’

NOTES

— Michael Wilhoite remains out with a calf issue, meaning Terence Garvin will continue to start at strongside linebacker.

— Carroll said the other four players who were gone last week receiving a Regenokine treatment aside from Wilhoite — Tyler Lockett, Luke Joeckel, Michael Bennett an Cliff Avril — were back to practice Monday and expected to play Sunday at Green Bay.

— Carroll said the team will enter the week with Mark Glowinski as the starting right guard but that the competition with Oday Aboushi will continue through practice.

— Asked about the status of Malik McDowell, Carroll said: “The latest is that he’ll be with us in and out more regularly now, just to kind of start the process of having him reenter. I have noting to say about the injury itself. I don’t know anything differently. Nothing else has been reported. But we are trying to work him back in with us and just reconnect and make sure that he has sense of coming to work and all that kind of stuff and he feels comfortable about that with really no demands on him at this time.’’ Asked if he had any update on when McDowell might be able to practice or play, Carroll said: “I have nothing. I wish I did. I have nothing on that.’’