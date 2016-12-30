Seahawks coach Pete Carroll liked the way his team bounced back in practice this week following Saturday's loss to Arizona.

The Seahawks are getting more experience than they might have envisioned this season in bouncing back from disappointing losses.

And while the true gauge of how the team has responded won’t come until Seattle plays again Sunday at San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday all the signs were positive this week in practice.

“These guys came back really determined to put together a great week,” Carroll said after Friday’s practice, his last availability to the media this week before kickoff against the 49ers in Santa Clara. “I couldn’t help but recognize it on Wednesday, Thursday and again today. We’ve had three terrific days, this is a championship preparation week and I’m really pleased about it. I know they feel it, too. We’re trying to really kick it in to our best mode, and I’m really fired up about what we did today.”

Sunday’s game took on some unexpected extra meaning for Seattle when the Seahawks were upset at home last Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals, 34-31.

Seattle fell behind in that game 14-0 before rallying to tie it at 31 with a minute left, then allowing the Cardinals to drive for a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The yo-yo nature of that game has led to a consistent theme this week of the team searching for, well, more consistency in its game.

Carroll said he thinks some strides were made in that regard this week.

“Yeah, that’s why I’m fired up about this week,” he said. “Every day was really an extension of the first day out. Guys are very tuned in, they’re trying in every way to make sure they’re maximizing every snap in practice and that’s all we ask for. That was really accomplished this week, so I’m really looking forward to seeing them play.”

The Seahawks came through the week about as healthy as they can be of players on their current 53-man roster.

Every player was cleared to play other than running back C.J. Prosise, who remains out with a broken shoulder blade suffered Nov. 20 against Philadelphia.

The list of those who were able to fully participate in practices this week includes running back Thomas Rawls, who sat out the second half against Arizona with a bruised shoulder, and strong safety Kam Chancellor, who left for a couple of series in the first half with an ankle injury but then returned.

Cornerback Richard Sherman took what has become his usual rest day on Friday.

Sherman had another interesting week off the field when he decided not to hold his usual formal press conference in the team auditorium, instead meeting with reporters informally for a few minutes at his locker, telling reporters his podium sessions it had been a “privilege” for them.

Carroll, though, said he sensed no change in Sherman’s mentality this week.

“Richard has been through a lot in his career and he’s pretty resilient,” Carroll said. “I think he’s fine. I think he’s had a good, solid week. There’s obviously been some things that he’s made statements about and this and that, but he’s returned to all the focus that we need him to do to put together a good week. He should be fine.”