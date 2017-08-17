Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team did extensive research on cornerback Tramaine Brock before signing him on Wednesday.

The Seahawks’ signing of cornerback Tramaine Brock in the wake of his release by the 49ers following an arrest on a domestic violence charge is sure to draw scrutiny.

But in his first comments on the signing since it was announced on Wednesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team is comfortable bringing Brock in based on what he said was extensive research into the situation.

Brock, who played for the 49ers from 2010-16, was released in April following an arrest on felony domestic violence and child endangerment charges and booked into Santa Clara County Jail in California with officers reporting, according to ESPN, that an adult woman “had visible injuries.’’ He was released from jail on bail the next day, and then he was released by the 49ers. The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office last week, however, decided that there was insufficient evidence to go on with the case, effectively clearing Brock. Seattle brought Brock in for a visit on Tuesday and on Wednesday signed him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $900,000 plus an $80,ooo signing bonus.

“What I would say to you is, I don’t know how anybody could have done a more extensive look into this,” Carroll said. “(General manager) John (Schneider) started this quite some time ago and followed it throughout to make sure we knew exactly what was going on. I’m not going to go into particulars for you, but we feel assured that we have done all of the homework that can be done and done a little bit past that and then maybe past that. … We’ve really done our work here and feel we are in a good place with him.”

Carroll, though, did not specify exactly what the team’s investigation into Brock entailed — the team has confirmed it used both its own security and hired a private investigator to look into the incident as well as having extensive talks with Brock.

Asked if the team had spoken to the alleged victim Carroll said: “I am not going to go into that. There are a million questions you could ask me about that. We have done everything that you can do. All I can tell is is that it’s been a comprehensive look into it and I feel great telling you that. There are too many aspects to go ahead and talk about it specifically.”

Brock, wearing jersey No. 5, has taken part in practice the last two days and Carroll said he will play for the Seahawks in a preseason game Friday at 7 p.m. against the Vikings at CenturyLink Field.

Brock has started primarily as an outside corner for the 49ers — he had 31 starts the last two seasons and last year played more snaps than any cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. But Carroll confirmed he will be used primarily as a nickelback to begin his Seahawks career.

Jeremy Lane is the starter at that spot for the Seahawks but Carroll said Brock will add competition and depth.

“He’s a really good football player,” Carroll said of Brock. “He has versatility. He is going to get a good look at the nickel spot but he is a very versatile football player all around. Really tough competitive guy and with all the homework that we did on him we think he has a chance to fit in really well in that regard. But he has only been out here today and yesterday. We don’t know a whole lot about him in comparison with the rest of our guys but we’ll see the next few weeks where he fits.”

Carroll noted that with DeShawn Shead still out with a knee injury — there remains no clear timetable on his return other than that he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season — the team does not have a lot of experienced depth at cornerback.

“We want to make sure we can make it as competitive as possible,” Carroll said.

It is expected that Lane will start at right cornerback against the Vikings after missing the preseason opener against the Chargers with a groin issue with rookie Shaquill Griffin coming in for nickel packages, when Lane shifts inside with Griffin playing outside.