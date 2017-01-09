Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise, out since Nov. 20 with a broken shoulder blade, will practice Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Fullback Marcel Reece, who was a key part of the Seahawks’ revived running game in Saturday’s 26-6 wildcard playoff win over Detroit, is dealing with a sore foot and it’s unclear if he will be able to play this Saturday in a divisional playoff game against Atlanta, coach Pete Carroll said Monday during his regular weekly radio show on “Brock and Salk” on ESPN 710 Seattle.

However, Carroll said rookie running back C.J. Prosise will practice on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a broken shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20. Prosise took part in some of the pre-game workout prior to the contest against Detroit Saturday.

“We don’t know how he’ll respond to the practice, but he is going to go,” Carroll said. “And we’ll see how extensive that will be. And we’ll just take it one day at a time and see. We would love to have him back, and we’re ready to go. We’ll have no problem fitting him in, and we’ll look forward to that opportunity. But we can’t get distracted by that because we don’t know what’s going to happen by Saturday.”

A key step for Prosise will be getting cleared for contact.

Prosise has 172 yards on 30 carries this season, with a long of 72 against the Eagles in the game in which he was injured. If he returns this week his main role could be as a third-down back, the role he held for most of the season — he has 17 receptions for 208 yards this season.

Carroll also said it remains unclear if defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, who missed the Detroit game with a concussion, will be able to play against Atlanta.

Those three appear to be the team’s only injury situations heading into the week, however.

Carroll said Reece got his foot stepped on during the game and there was an initial fear it was broken. However, it was not and Reece finished the game, on the field for the final snaps. Reece played a season-high 33 snaps as the Seahawks used the fullback extensively to get the running game going, finishing with 177 yards, more than all but one regular season game this year.

Seattle does not have any other fullbacks on its roster — Reece was signed last month to replace Will Tukuafu after Tukuafu suffered a concussion that resulted in him being placed on Injured Reserve.

Seattle does have a potential backup fullback on the practice squad — Malcolm Johnson, a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2015 who was signed to Seattle’s practice squad in November. Johnson has appeared in 19 NFL games.

McDaniel suffered a concussion against the 49ers on Jan. 1 and sat out against the Lions, with the team using John Jenkins some at defensive tackle to fill in Saturday.