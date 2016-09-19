Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson came out of Sunday's game against the Rams without suffering any re-injury to his sprained ankle, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke optimistically following Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams of being healthier for next Sunday’s game against the 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

Monday, during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wilson had a good first step in that regard by coming out of the Rams’ game “a little bit sore” but without any re-injury adding “he was okay coming out.”

Still, Carroll also said it’s unclear when Wilson will be 100 percent recovered from the sprained right ankle suffered in last week’s 12-10 win over Miami.

“Don’t really know,” Carroll said. “Don’t know.”

Carroll said the rehab plan is similar for Wilson this week and that he will likely again do a little less in practice.

“I’m sure we will do it the same,” Carroll said.

Carroll provided no real specific updates for other players who were banged up in Sunday’s game — receivers Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin and running back Thomas Rawls.

Carroll said Lockett and Baldwin would each have knees examined on Monday. He reiterated that Rawls was kicked in the lower leg and “we’ve got to see how that responds.”

Carroll said there was a chance OL Germain Ifedi could make it back this week, and that he will do flat-ground running on Monday to test where he is in recovery from an ankle sprain suffered the Wednesday prior to the Miami game.

Carroll said TE Nick Vannett is ahead of Ifedi in the recovery process, indicating there is also a chance he returns this week.

In terms of Wilson, Carroll said he “did a nice job” under the circumstances of playing with the sore ankle and said again that the primary offensive issue Sunday was the team’s inability to run — the Seahawks were held to 67 yards on 24 carries.

“We have to run the ball better and we didn’t,” he said. “. … That has to come to life. So our focus on the run game has really got to be turned in and tuned up, otherwise it makes you too restricted. We can feel that a little bit, so we’ve got to fix that.”

Carroll said Wilson’s limited mobility was evident in the running game with Wilson rushing for just 14 yards on five carries.

“He was fine, but he’s not the same guy who is going to run all over the field,” Carroll said, adding that when Wilson is healthy “usually we get some really nice chunks (yards on running plays) — two, three other plays that affect (the defense).”