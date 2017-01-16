Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle Monday that cornerback Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with an MCL injury, which contributed to his frustration.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday morning that one factor that contributed to the frustration of cornerback Richard Sherman this season was what he called a “significant” knee injury, specifically to the MCL (medial collateral ligament). Carroll said that “fed into” some of Sherman’s other actions, an apparent nod to things such as two notable sideline outbursts during games directed at team’s coaches.

Carroll made the revelation during his regular weekly coach’s show on 710 ESPN Seattle on the Brock and Salk Show.

Carroll said he had “a big meeting” with Sherman on Sunday as players cleared out their lockers and that Sherman “has some regrets about this season, didn’t go the way we wanted it to go.

“He dealt with a significant knee the whole second half of this season and it was a struggle to him to try to get out there. He had an MCL problem that he could play with, like (quarterback) Russell (Wilson) did. He had the same problem Russell did he made it through it, the same problem (receiver) Tyler (Lockett) had. You guys didn’t realize how hurt Tyler was early in the year they just made it through it. And it was remarkable what those guys did. But that weighs on you, particularly when you are out there on the edge and you know you are not quite 100 percent and it fed in to some of the stuff that he had to deal with.’’

Carroll went on to say that he admired “how hard (Sherman) worked at this thing and how he tried to handle it and also when he made his mistakes he was burdened by that and he had to work his way through it. He’s a good man and he’s tyring to get everything right.’’

Sherman was often listed on injury reports this season as not participating at least one day during the week but with a designation of NIR, which means not-injury related and is generally considered as taking a rest day.

The only injury that Sherman was listed with all season was an ankle prior to the Tampa Bay game on Nov. 27.

Carroll also said that Wilson was “absolutely’’ more injured than might have been realized saying “I can’t tell you how hurt he was early in the year and guys don’t play with those things. But fortunately for his position and his ability to adapt his style he could do it and he did it.’’

Carroll also said that the knee injury suffered by cornerback DeShawn Shead is “significant” and that “it’s going to take him a long time” to recover. Shead is though to have an ACL tear though Carroll did not specifically confirm that on the show.

Carroll was also asked about the recoveries of Lockett and safety Earl Thomas,who each suffered broken lower legs late in the season. He did not get a timeline but noted that while Lockett had surgery, Thomas did not.