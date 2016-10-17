Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates and talked about Sunday's wild game during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday morning.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett appears to have avoided major injury to his right knee, coach Pete Carroll confirmed during his regular Monday morning coach’s show on ESPN 710 in Seattle.

Carroll said “evaluations (of the knee) were nothing serious’’ and that Bennett may be able to play Sunday at Arizona. Bennett said after the game he was fine and that he expected to play next week.

Here’s more of what Carroll said during his show on a few major topics from the game.

INJURIES

Carroll said tight end Luke Willson appears to have avoided major injury on his knee, saying he was ‘’very fortunate.’’ But Carroll gave no firm time line saying “we need to see’’ how he recovers this week.

Carroll said SS Kam Chancellor has “a slight groin pull and it just takes a little bit to get through. He tried to run in pregame and couldn’t do it. He has a good chance to make it back this week but it’s not guaranteed.’’ He said it wouldn’t be until later in the week when it will be known if Chancellor will make it back for the Arizona game. Chancellor suffered the injury in practice on Thursday.

Carroll said DE Frank Clark “ran really well’’ in pre-game warmups but that he didn’t have the strength in his hamstring to assure that he wouldn’t injure it more greatly in the game. Carroll said Clark “should play this week’’ against Arizona.

Carrol said Thomas Rawls “is still a couple of weeks from being cleared to play.’’

And he said RB C.J. Prosise remains “day-to-day.’’

RICHARD SHERMAN’S OUTBURST

Carroll spoke at length about what figures to be the topic du jour for the Seahawks this week — the third-quarter sideline outburst by cornerback Richard Sherman.

Carroll said it undoubtedly impacted the play on the field for a while but also noted how the team rallied in the fourth quarter to pull the game out.

“It was an amazing third quarter of activity,’’ Carroll said. “Never seen a sideline like that. Never seen guys respond like that so blatantly to draw their guys together. … It was a marvelous, marvelous challenge and I backed up and just watched them. Everybody was involved. Everybody did the right thing.’’

Carroll said Sherman was made because of the blown coverage on Atlanta’s first touchdown, a 36-yard pass to Julio Jones. On the play, the Seahawks had to make an adjustment prior to the snap when tight end Austin Hooper motioned to the left side. Sherman moved off of Jones to cover Hooper. McCray stayed in a zone covering Jones, then letting Jones go by him. But the help wasn’t there and Jones was wide open.

Essentially, the Seahawks were in a coverage where some were playing man and some zone — not uncommon. But Carroll said in that specific case it appeared to lead to confusion.

“We should have just zoned the thing off and made it clean and we didn’t,’’ he said.

McCray was starting with Chancellor sidelined.

“Kam commands everybody’s direction out there,’’Carroll said. “It’s just hard to fulfill that same role when a guy comes in….it’s not that he did anything wrong. It’s just that something that someone is depending on didn’t show up. We just missed it — that’s all.’’

Carroll said the outburst undoubtedly impacted the rest of the quarter, as Atlanta went on two more long touchdown drives.

“We got a little out of whack there was no question about that,’’ he said. “Can’t deny that. In that period of time where we were out of whack a little bit they took advantage of it.’’

But Carroll repeated that he had no issues with Sherman’s show of emotion.

“I really like living on the edge with these guys and being able to dwell there,’’ he said. “. … how far can we take it and still maintain poise to play the way we (needed).’’

Carroll said of Sherman that he’s on “the razor’s edge of emotion and focus and attention and preparation and sometimes a little over the edge. I’m okay with that because Richard is such a brilliant kid, because he can come back and he did.’’

Carroll said he texted back and forth with Sherman Sunday night and that he said he was fine and it was time to move on.

“It was handled well,’’ Carroll said. “Took a little bit of time but it was worth it.’’

THE NO-CALL ON ATLANTA’S FINAL PLAY

There has been no lack of discussion of Atlanta’s final offensive play, a fourth-down in which Sherman and Earl Thomas converged on Julio Jones to force an incomplete pass. Sherman was wrapped up with Jones and some (many?) have wondered if pass interference should have been called.

Carroll said he thought it was a routine play in which PI is sometimes called and sometimes not.

“It was a jump ball and Sherman’s hand was on his arm,’’ Carroll said. “That happens all the time, every play that’s going on. … that’s not a big deal at all.’’

Carroll elaborated that “could they have called it? Yeah, they could. They don’t call those calls at other times at all. Pretty incidental. There’s a lot of leeway there and it’s hard to make these guys and these guys don’t always do it.’’