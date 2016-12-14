Seahawks coach Pete Carroll repeated --- with emphasis --- that he has no interest in the Los Angeles Rams job when asked about it Wednesday.

Carroll told Los Angeles reporters on a conference call Tuesday that he would have no interest in the job that became open when Jeff Fisher was fired Monday.

On Wednesday, as he met with Seattle reporters following practice, Carroll was asked if it bothers him that his name is coming up in connection with the job.

“I don’t care,” he said. “It’s kind of something that I’ve been through before. And I couldn’t have said it any more clearly — I’m not interested.”

So there you go.

Carroll, who coached at USC from 2001-09, signed a new contract with the Seahawks in July that lasts through the 2019 season. That came a few days after general John Schneider signed a new deal taking him through the 2021 season, assuring that the leadership duo that built a Seahawks team that has been the most successful in franchise history could stay together for at least another four years.