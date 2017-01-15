Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hoped that a final interception against the Seahawks could at least have been reviewed.

As he took questions from the media following Saturday’s 36-20 divisional playoff loss to Atlanta, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stopped to ask one of his own.

“How about while we are here, what about Luke?,” Carroll said, referring to a play with 2:15 left in the game when Seattle tight end Luke Willson had the ball ripped from his hands as he fell to the ground, with the ball popping into the air and Atlanta’s Deion Jones controlling it for an interception.

“Why did they now replay Luke’s play? He was on the ground. Was really surprised at that because it really looked like it. But those are critical plays (referring to other plays that were reviewed) in the game that come out one way or the other. Had nothing to do with the end of it, but thanks for the moment there.’’

The play could have been reviewed without a Seattle challenge.

But those in the booth apparently didn’t see enough to review the play.

Mike Pereira, a former NFL referee who now works for Fox Sports, reported that the NFL decided that the play would not be reviewed because Willson lost the ball as he was going to the ground, but had not completed the catch so the ball remained alive.

That, of course, goes back to the old what-is-or-is-not-a-catch quandary in the NFL these days — they often tend to be in the eye of the beholder.

Seattle trailed 36-20 at the time and was out of timeouts, so the odds were long of a comeback — had Willson been ruled down the Seahawks would have had a second-and-three at their own 43 with roughly 2:20 or so left and maybe one more play before the two-minute time out.

With Atlanta given the ball, the Falcons then ran the clock out and that was that.

Since receiver didn't complete the catch the ball remained alive. I agree with that ruling but I feel like it should have been stopped. . — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) January 15, 2017