Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Thomas Rawls could handle a regular workload Sunday in his first game since Sept. 18.
The enthusiasm and energy that burst through Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls as he met the media Thursday made clear just how ready he is to return after missing seven games with a hairline fracture in his fibula.
And Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday that there is no reason to expect that Rawls can’t play significantly in what will be his first game back since Sept. 18 at Los Angeles.
“I don’t have any problem with playing him quite a few plays,’’ Carroll said. “No problem with that. Just want to see how it’s going and how it’s working.’’
The implication is that as long as Rawls is playing well and producing, then he could immediately handle a significant workload against the Eagles on Sunday.
But Carroll also said to expect rookie C.J. Prosise to continue to get carries after he rushed for 66 yards on 17 attempts last week against New England. And Carroll also said rookie Troymaine Pope, who was promoted off the practice squad this week after the team waived Christine Michael, is also likely to be part of the 46-man active roster and get playing time.
“There’s a really good chance that could happen,’’ Carroll said of Pope playing Sunday. “He had a very good week also. Really like that we have competition at the spot and guys are battling. We always want it to be that way and it really feels that way on the practice field.’’
But to the question of exactly how the carries will be divided, Carroll said “you’ll have to wait and see on gameday what we are doing there.’’
What’s clear is that the Seahawks are excited about a running back spot that has undergone a significant transformation in the past few weeks.
Michael was the starter for seven games after Rawls was hurt against the Rams, and with Prosise also out four games with a broken wrist, rookie Alex Collins served for a time as the backup.
Michael is now with Green Bay after the team decided to release him (one thought being that he might not adjust well to a role as either a backup or possibly even being inactive on gamedays) and Collins, who has 19 yards on 10 carries for the season, may be relegated to being inactive with three other tailbacks apparently now ahead of him.
The total combined yards this season of what are likely to be Seattle’s top three tailbacks Sunday is 122 on 46 carries.
That includes just 25 yards on 19 carries from Rawls, who Carroll admitted might have been a little rusty when he played in the first two regular season games after having gotten just two carries in the preseason when he was still recovering from a broken and dislocated ankle suffered last December.
Carroll said he has talked to Rawls about trying not to put too much pressure on himself as he returns again.
“It’s just football,’’ Carroll said. “And I don’t want him to try to do too much or try to overplay this first time out, which we talked about (as being an issue) the first time when he came back, so we are kind of on the same topic. He seems very even-keeled about it, the prep this week, so I have no question that he is ready to go. I think he will be just fine.’’
Gilliam to remain starter at right tackle
While offensive line coach Tom Cable said this week that Garry Gilliam and Bradley Sowell would compete for the starting right tackle spot now that Sowell is back to fully participating in practice, Carroll said Friday that Gilliam will remain the starter for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
Carroll said Sowell “did pretty well’’ in practice this week as he continues to recover from a sprained knee suffered against Arizona on Oct. 23 but implied the team may still give him a few more weeks before calling on him to play.
Carroll also said that throwing that spot into competition wasn’t so much a referendum on the play of Gilliam but trying to see if there’s a spot for Sowell, who was the starting left tackle before being injured. George Fant, who stepped in for Sowell and has started the last three games, is expected to remain the starter at left tackle for now.
Of Gilliam, Carroll said: “I think he’s doing fine. He came off his knee (surgery in the spring to remove a cyst) and it did take him some time to get back where he had his confidence and he had all his power. He’s doing fine and the fact that we’re looking at this spot just to find a chance for Bradley to play there, too, as well as the left side. That’s just the way we do it. Now that Brad’s back, we’re just trying to find a place. We’re just trying to make way for competition to show us what’s best. It’s a good thing. It’s just the way we do it.”
NOTES
- The only two players listed as out for this week are defensive lineman Michael Bennett and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. This will be the fourth game Bennett has missed after having arthroscopic knee surgery. But it might be the last as Carroll said there’s a chance that Bennett will play next week at Tampa Bay, a game for which Bennett appears to be wanting to return — he played for the Bucs from 2009-12 before the team decided to let him enter free agency and he ended up signing with Seattle. “Mike was on the treadmill today,’’ Carroll said. “He’s working really hard, he feels great. I was with him this morning, he’s really excited about getting back next week. That’s what he’s talking about, and we’ll have to see, it will be a little bit of a hybrid return if he can do it that quickly in terms of how hard he can show us early in the week and all that. We’ll just have to see. We’ll play it by year. We’re going to hold a good thought for that, but we’re not in a rush. If it’s obviously that he can go, he’ll go. He is determined and he’s got a great attitude about it.”
- Carroll said to expect to see newly-acquired defensive tackle John Jenkins get some snaps. A third-round pick in 2013, he was released last week by the Saints. Seattle signed him on Tuesday when it released defensive tackle Sealver Siliga. The 6-3, 343-pound Jenkins is likely to play similarly to Siliga as a backup at the nose and defensive tackle spots. “He looked pretty good (in practice),’’ Carroll said. “He’s a big dude and he moves around well enough—when the scouts brought him to us, we took a look at him and worked him out and we thought we saw something, it looked like he had a little bit of a flash there for us. We’re anxious to see how he fits in and we’ll see how that goes.”
