Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Thomas Rawls could handle a regular workload Sunday in his first game since Sept. 18.

The enthusiasm and energy that burst through Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls as he met the media Thursday made clear just how ready he is to return after missing seven games with a hairline fracture in his fibula.

And Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday that there is no reason to expect that Rawls can’t play significantly in what will be his first game back since Sept. 18 at Los Angeles.

“I don’t have any problem with playing him quite a few plays,’’ Carroll said. “No problem with that. Just want to see how it’s going and how it’s working.’’

The implication is that as long as Rawls is playing well and producing, then he could immediately handle a significant workload against the Eagles on Sunday.

But Carroll also said to expect rookie C.J. Prosise to continue to get carries after he rushed for 66 yards on 17 attempts last week against New England. And Carroll also said rookie Troymaine Pope, who was promoted off the practice squad this week after the team waived Christine Michael, is also likely to be part of the 46-man active roster and get playing time.

“There’s a really good chance that could happen,’’ Carroll said of Pope playing Sunday. “He had a very good week also. Really like that we have competition at the spot and guys are battling. We always want it to be that way and it really feels that way on the practice field.’’

But to the question of exactly how the carries will be divided, Carroll said “you’ll have to wait and see on gameday what we are doing there.’’

What’s clear is that the Seahawks are excited about a running back spot that has undergone a significant transformation in the past few weeks.

Michael was the starter for seven games after Rawls was hurt against the Rams, and with Prosise also out four games with a broken wrist, rookie Alex Collins served for a time as the backup.

Michael is now with Green Bay after the team decided to release him (one thought being that he might not adjust well to a role as either a backup or possibly even being inactive on gamedays) and Collins, who has 19 yards on 10 carries for the season, may be relegated to being inactive with three other tailbacks apparently now ahead of him.

The total combined yards this season of what are likely to be Seattle’s top three tailbacks Sunday is 122 on 46 carries.

That includes just 25 yards on 19 carries from Rawls, who Carroll admitted might have been a little rusty when he played in the first two regular season games after having gotten just two carries in the preseason when he was still recovering from a broken and dislocated ankle suffered last December.

Carroll said he has talked to Rawls about trying not to put too much pressure on himself as he returns again.

“It’s just football,’’ Carroll said. “And I don’t want him to try to do too much or try to overplay this first time out, which we talked about (as being an issue) the first time when he came back, so we are kind of on the same topic. He seems very even-keeled about it, the prep this week, so I have no question that he is ready to go. I think he will be just fine.’’

Gilliam to remain starter at right tackle

While offensive line coach Tom Cable said this week that Garry Gilliam and Bradley Sowell would compete for the starting right tackle spot now that Sowell is back to fully participating in practice, Carroll said Friday that Gilliam will remain the starter for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Carroll said Sowell “did pretty well’’ in practice this week as he continues to recover from a sprained knee suffered against Arizona on Oct. 23 but implied the team may still give him a few more weeks before calling on him to play.

Carroll also said that throwing that spot into competition wasn’t so much a referendum on the play of Gilliam but trying to see if there’s a spot for Sowell, who was the starting left tackle before being injured. George Fant, who stepped in for Sowell and has started the last three games, is expected to remain the starter at left tackle for now.

Of Gilliam, Carroll said: “I think he’s doing fine. He came off his knee (surgery in the spring to remove a cyst) and it did take him some time to get back where he had his confidence and he had all his power. He’s doing fine and the fact that we’re looking at this spot just to find a chance for Bradley to play there, too, as well as the left side. That’s just the way we do it. Now that Brad’s back, we’re just trying to find a place. We’re just trying to make way for competition to show us what’s best. It’s a good thing. It’s just the way we do it.”

