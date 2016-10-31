Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team has to get better at preventing penalties after being flagged a season-high 11 times Sunday.

If Sunday was a day for the Seahawks and their fans to, well, express their frustration with penalties called and not called in Sunday’s 25-20 loss at New Orleans, Monday marked the beginning of coach Pete Carroll’s attempts to find some answers for a seemingly annual problem that has again reared its ugly head.

Carroll said he will ask the NFL to review a few plays — as is common after every game — including a controversial decision by the officials to keep the clock running on a fourth-quarter play when the Seahawks thought running back Tim Hightower had gone out of bounds on a tackle by Kelcie McCray.

“Yeah, we’ll send it in,” Carroll said. “I’m curious to see what they say.”

But during his regular Monday press conference, Carroll also made clear that the Seahawks have to do their share to limit penalties.

That’s often been a problem for the Seahawks, who led the NFL in penalties in 2013 and 2014 and were 12th last season.

The Seahawks, though, were doing well for a while this season, flagged just 16 times in a three-game span of the San Francisco, New York and Atlanta games, all wins.

But the last two weeks, the Seahawks have been penalized 21 times for 166 yards, including 11 for 76 Sunday against the Saints compared to just two for 10 for New Orleans (Seattle now has 55 penalties, tied for 14th most).

And while there were some extenuating circumstances — a few were obviously controversial and four were committed by rookie left tackle George Fant, who was making his first career start — Carroll said Monday it’s a trend he wants to stop quickly.

“We have to do a better job in penalty situations and I have to do a better job,” Carroll said. “I have to do a better job of getting the message across and to be that far out of whack compared to your opponent in a game is really to give them great advantage. We have to do better there.”

Asked what the team does to get that fixed during the season, Carroll said “everything. It’s just more ownership of all the little things that we do that all count.”

Carroll said asking the NFL to review penalties (or plays where none is called where the Seahawks think there could have been) isn’t so much about getting any feeling of being proven right but rather trying to learn how to change the situation next time.

“I don’t think I can influence them at all,” Carroll said. :I’m just trying to learn what they’re calling, understand their interpretation so we can make sense of it, try to see why something was called the way it was so that we can help our guys play better and play more informed. That’s as important as anything. There’s not a lot of plays that I’m turning in that they didn’t call, but there’s a few of them, and we’ll do that like we do every week. You said the word, it’s not productive to spend a bunch of time talking with you guys about it, I’m just going to do the procedure that we have, try to get the understanding that we can, and help our guys play better with that understanding, but also by doing our things right, too.”