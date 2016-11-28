The Seahawks could get back center Justin Britt, but uncertainty, especially at the tackle positions, faces the offensive line after allowing six sacks to Tampa Bay.

It was a block more effective than any his team pulled off the day before.

About six minutes into his regular day-after-game meeting with the media Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll referenced the dominant topic of the day and said “offensive line. We’re done.’’

But while that may have put an end to the questioning on that topic for Monday, answers about where the line goes from here seem more uncertain than ever following Seattle’s 14-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Among other dubious distinctions, the Seahawks allowed a season-high six sacks while gaining a season-low 245 yards and being held without a touchdown for the third time in 11 games.

Worse, the game marked a stunning reversal from the apparent breakout of the previous three weeks, when Seattle scored 31, 31 and 28 points against Buffalo, New England and Philadelphia.

Carroll had felt the offense had turned a corner with a young line appearing to mature before his eyes.

Sunday, though, felt back to square one as quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to run out of danger from start to finish as the offense struggled to move the ball consistently for all 60 minutes.

And while there was one obvious possible excuse — the absence of center Justin Britt due to a sprained ankle — Carroll said that wasn’t really an issue. Rookie Joey Hunt who filled in, Carroll said, “held up his end.’’

The rest, though, largely caved in.

Asked a question at one point about the play of rookie guard Germain Ifedi, Carroll responded simply “nobody played very well. We had problems.’’

What the Seahawks also appear to now have is uncertainty about who will start at tackle.

Garry Gilliam, the starting right tackle all season, played the first three series Sunday then was benched in favor of Bradley Sowell, who had been the starting left tackle until spraining his knee against Arizona on Oct. 23.

There apparently had been a plan to give each playing time in the game, possibly rotating, with coaches having said earlier that they wanted the two to compete at the right tackle spot. Carroll said of the change to Sowell and decision to let him play the rest of the game that it “kind of just happened that way.’’

What happens at the spot now, though, appears up in the air. Rookie George Fant had his biggest struggle in what was his fifth career start, beaten repeatedly by end Noah Spence. The team could look again at playing Sowell at left tackle and pairing with Gilliam. Carroll seemed to indicate all options are on the table.

“Brad is back,’’ Carroll said, saying Sunday “proved to us that he could play. … George had a hard time this game. He had a harder time, after last week playing really well, it was harder on him. … We’ll see how it goes. Everybody needs to get better. We’re all going to work at it, and it’s good to know we have everybody healthy there now.”

Carroll said Britt will be back this week. And he said rookie Rees Odhiambo could get looks at either guard or tackle this week.

What the Seahawks will also do this week is re-examine what they are asking the offense to do. Seattle had had success the previous three weeks with an attack based on taking shots down the field, plays that require the pass protection to hold up longer. That had been a strength of the line, which had allowed just 20 sacks in the first 10 games.

But Carroll said Seattle struggled mightily with Tampa Bay’s stunts, as well as the pressure of Spence off the edge and tackle Gerald McCoy up the middle. Carroll said he wished the Seahawks had done more of the zone read plays that were working well — Wilson rushed for a season-high 80 yards — and throwing in more quick-hitting passes.

“We thought we were going to block these guys and it didn’t work out that well, and we didn’t adapt as fast as I wish we would have,’’ Carroll said.

Wilson’s running was the lone bright spot, and adding that back into the offense in a significant manner could be one option to fix what happened Sunday.

“It worked out well,’’ Carroll said. “We could have done more of that. We felt like we could have gone back to it and taken the pressure off pass pro, the way we were having our problems.”

Carroll also anticipates that Thomas Rawls will play better as he continues to shake off the rust. Rawls had 38 yards on 12 carries in his second game since September and after having taken a lot of punishment the week before.

“I think it looked like not quite as dynamic a game as he might have been able to have,’’ Carroll said. “He ran hard and ran effectively, but I think he’ll continue to get better. I think you can see a little bit of the wear and tear from last week.”

That things can change markedly from one week to the next was evident Sunday. Carroll insisted throughout his news conference Monday that he thinks the Tampa Bay offensive debacle will ultimately turn out to be just a blip.

“It was a tough day,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t think this is a trend or a turn in the wrong direction or any of that kind of stuff. I think we had a bad day out, a bad outing. But we’re going to get right this week and get back at it.’’